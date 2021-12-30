Betting on carbon-dioxide emissions paid off handsomely in 2021, as the price of carbon soared in some parts of the world amid renewed efforts to limit climate change.

But if you missed out on the gains of this new asset class, don’t worry: The case for adding carbon to portfolios remains strong, especially for environmentally conscious investors.

Several exchange-traded funds have sprung up within the past couple of years to satisfy investor demand.

These ETFs are essentially bets that carbon prices will rise as various countries and regions – including the European Union, Britain and California – impose limits on greenhouse gas emissions. Polluters offset their emissions with the purchase of carbon allowances, which are based on the price of carbon.

The environmental angle here is compelling: Many economists believe setting a price on carbon, and allowing it to rise, is one of the best ways to encourage polluters to limit emissions and drive innovation in green technology.

The investing angle is equally intriguing: ETFs that reflect the price of carbon through exposure to futures contracts can reward investors. Already, investment gains are tantalizing.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (ticker: KRBN in New York) tracks carbon prices in the EU, Britain, California and the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (a co-operative effort by a number of northeastern U.S. states) – the world’s largest and most liquid markets for carbon. The fund, which launched in 2020, has US$1.6-billion in assets under management, making it the largest ETF in this area. The unit price is up 104 per cent this year, reflecting the rising price of carbon.

“If those carbon markets go up 10 per cent, your KRBN shares should go up 10 per cent,” said Luke Oliver, head of strategy at KraneShares, in an interview.

The iPath Series B Carbon Exchange Traded Note (GRN in New York), which tracks EU carbon offsets, is up 156 per cent this year.

The bullish case rests on the idea that the price of carbon must rise substantially over the coming years if countries are to meet their emissions targets. As countries, regions, provinces or states impose caps on emissions, demand for offsets will rise.

According to the International Monetary Fund, the global average carbon price is just US$3 a tonne – and that’s with existing carbon-pricing programs covering just one-fifth of global emissions. The average price will need to rise to at least US$75 a tonne for the world to keep global warming below two degrees by 2030, the IMF estimates.

In Canada, the federal government has set the current price of carbon at $40 a tonne. The price will rise to $50 next year, with annual increases expected to lift it to $170 a tonne by 2030. However, these are not traded contracts that appear in ETFs yet.

The recent COP26 climate-change summit, where global leaders hammered out plans to reduce emissions through an agreement on a rule book known as Article 6, could push global prices along.

“Agreement on Article 6 is expected to increase the demand for carbon credits and raise prices globally,” said Ian de Verteuil, head of portfolio strategy at CIBC World Markets, in a note last month.

Some of the more mature markets are seeing carbon prices rise significantly. In California, the price to emit a tonne of carbon has risen from $16.90 late last year to $28.30 this year – an increase of 67.5 per cent. In the EU, the price of carbon has risen 169 per cent in 2021, to about €85 ($122.70) in mid-December.

“Certain jurisdictions (like the EU) take climate more seriously than others. As a result, Europe has higher carbon prices,” Mr. de Verteuil said in his note.

He added: “The European approach, however, is the anomaly as virtually every other region is under-pricing carbon.”

There are risks to betting on carbon. Carbon prices could stall if global leaders fail to confront climate change or balk at the perceived costs of putting a cost on emissions. In mid-December, a number of European leaders blamed high carbon prices for soaring energy costs. As well, breakthrough technology that can capture and store carbon efficiently could, theoretically, eliminate the need to buy offsets.

But the opportunity is attractive, especially as ETFs add new carbon markets that provide additional exposure to rising carbon prices.

Mr. Oliver said South Korea’s carbon-trading market is about the same size as Britain’s but not yet accessible to international investors. As well, China will become the world’s largest market once it becomes more established, which he says is likely two years away.

“By introducing cheaper, newer markets, you’re resetting the internal price of the units of the ETF, and therefore potentially giving you more upside,” Mr. Oliver said.

The bonus for green investors? A successful bet on carbon means the world is tackling climate change.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.