GreenPower Motor CEO bets on the road ahead

In the U.S. presidential debate Tuesday, electric vehicles (EV) emerged as winners with both candidates touting policies that support them. It has already been a winning year for the stock of electrical vehicle marker GreenPower Motor Company Inc., up about 500 per cent since we highlighted it to our subscribers on Jan. 24. Chief executive Fraser Atkinson is betting that the ride is not over. On Sept. 1, he bought 25,000 shares at $26.08 in a financing. Subsequently, between Sept. 16-24 he bought 15,000 shares in the public market.
Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.
Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.