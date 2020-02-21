 Skip to main content

Have a question for the CEO of this dividend-paying health-care stock? Let us know

Jennifer Dowty
Jamieson Wellness Inc. is a leading manufacturer of vitamins, minerals, and supplements. For consumers, Jamieson is a trusted household brand name for people who use health products on a regular basis. For investors, this consumer staples stock has delivered solid gains – rallying roughly 36 per cent over the past year. In addition, the company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend, with a yield of approximately 1.6 per cent.

In an upcoming interview, the Globe and Mail’s investment reporter, Jennifer Dowty, will be speaking with the president and chief executive officer, Mark Hornick. If you have a question for Mr. Hornick, email jdowty@globeandmail.com and indicate “interview question” in the subject line. We regret that not all questions may be fielded to our guest due to limited time.​

The full interview will be published in early March.

Related topics

