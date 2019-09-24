 Skip to main content

Inside the Market He lives by the idea that you get what you pay for - does that apply to his mutual funds?

Rob Carrick Personal Finance Columnist
If the return on your mutual funds is satisfactory, why care about the fees you pay?

A reader posed this question recently in an e-mail where he explained that he generally lives by the premise that you get what you pay for.

“I’m getting double-digit returns year to date on some funds where I’m paying over 2 per cent MER,” he wrote. “That’s OK, I would say.”

It’s actually quite easy for Globe subscribers to see if the fees they’re paying for funds, as shown in the management expense ratio, are a good value. Use the ticker searchbox on the Globe Investor to find a profile of your fund, and then clicked on the premium report link.

Step One in seeing if your fund fees are providing value is to check how your returns compare in the short, medium and long term with the category average and the benchmark. Consistently beating the average is a very good sign. But the more telling comparison is the benchmark. You can buy directly into many benchmark stock and bond indexes using exchange-traded funds with ultra-low fees. A mutual fund that comes close to the benchmark or beats it regularly is impressive.

It’s not particularly fair to compare mutual funds to benchmarks because most funds devote 0.5 to 1.0 percentage point of their MERs to advisers and their firms in the form of trailing commissions meant to pay for service and advice. If you’re getting true advice from your adviser - not just investment management, but also financial planning - that’s also a sign of good value for fees.

The best value in fees comes from an adviser that provides good advice and fund returns that are consistently better than average and at least quite close to benchmarks. A sign you’re getting bad value for your fees? Your adviser has had you in worse than average funds for a while and not done a thing about it.

Good service and competitive returns do not mean you give a fund a free pass on fees. In investing, fees are one of the few things in your control when considering future returns. Smart managers can stumble, or leave your fund company. Even the best have periods of underperformance. Lower fees help support satisfactory returns, come what may. A strong performing fund with a high MER is a disappointment waiting to happen.

