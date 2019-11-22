 Skip to main content

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices
Top Links

Hedge fund giant Bridgewater bets $1-billion that markets will drop by March

Scott Barlow Market Strategist
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

Founded by now-billionaire Ray Dalio, Bridgewater Associates LP is among the world’s most prominent and successful hedge fund companies. The Wall Street Journal reports Friday that Bridgewater has built a US$1-billion short position on markets,

“Bridgewater Associates LP has bet more than $1 billion that stock markets around the world will fall by March … The wager, assembled over a span of months and executed by a handful of Wall Street firms, including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley, would pay off for the world’s biggest hedge fund if either the S&P 500 or the Euro Stoxx 50 - or both - declines, some of the people said”

Story continues below advertisement

The company has not commented on the reasoning for the positioning, only noted that it had nothing to do with any political factors.

“Bridgewater Bets Big on Market Drop” – Wall Street Journal (paywall)

***

Ritholtz Wealth Management’s Irrelevant Investor site provided a highly entertaining discussion attempting to choose the five greatest investors of all time. There are some of the usual suspects – Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, George Soros and Stanley Druckenmiller – but also some surprises. David Swenson, manager of the Yale university endowment fund was dubbed ‘the Warren Buffett of institutional investing’ and made most lists.

“The Greatest Investor of All Time?” – Irrelevant Investor (video)

***

BMO economists previewed their upcoming weekly report which will discuss Canada’s flagging consumer spending. The roots of the slowdown, as BMO is well aware, has a lot to do with high household debt levels,

Story continues below advertisement

“Friday… brings Canadian retail sales for September, and we are expecting a modest decline for the month… sales will be up less than 1% y/y and could be down slightly in volume terms from a year ago. U.S. sales in the same month were still up 4% y/y (though they eased to 3.1% in Oct). Given Canada’s hearty population and job growth, and firming wages, why this lag? Much of the relative softness is due to the overhang of the debt buildup of the past decade… Finally, there is the issue of ecommerce sales—Canadian purchases from some well known sites are not captured in retail activity, and those sales are soaring”

“@SBarlow_ROB BMO: Canada's mall stall” – (research excerpt, chart) Twitter

***

I was certain that the first picture I saw of Tesla’s new pickup truck, unveiled Thursday, was a joke but it wasn’t. Social media reaction to the aggressive design was was incredulous - “Looks like a 5 year old tried to draw a DeLorean”, “ the fevered brainchild of a nerdy 9-year-old who loves his ruler” are indicative samples.

“The Tesla Cybertruck Is A Brutal, Angular Beast With Unbelievable Specs” – Jalopnik

“Tesla's #cybertruck unveiling didn't quite go as planned. Shatterproof windows shattered during a live demo...twice “ – Bloomberg

Story continues below advertisement

***

Column: “A huge U.S. bank is making a compelling case for snapping up shares right now in a Canadian miner” – Barlow, Inside the Market

Diversion: “An Alarming Discovery in an Astronaut’s Bloodstream” – The Atlantic

Tweet of the day: “@jsblokland Nice Pictet chart implying global #trade is set to improve from here” – (chart) Twitter

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter