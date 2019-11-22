Hedge fund giant Bridgewater bets $1-billion that markets will drop by March

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web
Founded by now-billionaire Ray Dalio, Bridgewater Associates LP is among the world’s most prominent and successful hedge fund companies. The Wall Street Journal reports Friday that Bridgewater has built a US$1-billion short position on markets,
“Bridgewater Associates LP has bet more than $1 billion that stock markets around the world will fall by March … The wager, assembled over a span of months and executed by a handful of Wall Street firms, including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley, would pay off for the world’s biggest hedge fund if either the S&P 500 or the Euro Stoxx 50 - or both - declines, some of the people said”
The company has not commented on the reasoning for the positioning, only noted that it had nothing to do with any political factors.
Ritholtz Wealth Management’s Irrelevant Investor site provided a highly entertaining discussion attempting to choose the five greatest investors of all time. There are some of the usual suspects – Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, George Soros and Stanley Druckenmiller – but also some surprises. David Swenson, manager of the Yale university endowment fund was dubbed ‘the Warren Buffett of institutional investing’ and made most lists.
BMO economists previewed their upcoming weekly report which will discuss Canada’s flagging consumer spending. The roots of the slowdown, as BMO is well aware, has a lot to do with high household debt levels,
“Friday… brings Canadian retail sales for September, and we are expecting a modest decline for the month… sales will be up less than 1% y/y and could be down slightly in volume terms from a year ago. U.S. sales in the same month were still up 4% y/y (though they eased to 3.1% in Oct). Given Canada’s hearty population and job growth, and firming wages, why this lag? Much of the relative softness is due to the overhang of the debt buildup of the past decade… Finally, there is the issue of ecommerce sales—Canadian purchases from some well known sites are not captured in retail activity, and those sales are soaring”
I was certain that the first picture I saw of Tesla’s new pickup truck, unveiled Thursday, was a joke but it wasn’t. Social media reaction to the aggressive design was was incredulous - “Looks like a 5 year old tried to draw a DeLorean”, “ the fevered brainchild of a nerdy 9-year-old who loves his ruler” are indicative samples.
