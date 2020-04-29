 Skip to main content
Here are the returns of every TSX Composite stock since markets bottomed last month

David MilsteadInstitutional Investment Reporter
Enjoy the ride? Maybe not so much.

Investors have been whipsawed so far in 2020 thanks to the crushing economic effects of the COVID-19 virus. Canadian stocks were off to a great start in 2020, with the S&P/TSX Composite advancing more than 5 per cent to a Feb. 20 high point. Then, the bottom fell out, with the index erasing 37 per cent of its value to a March 23 low. In just over a month since, stocks have advanced 31 per cent - but with Tuesday’s close, the Composite ​remains down more than 13 per cent for the year.

Which stocks are the winners and losers so far? Let's look at the data, courtesy of S&P Global Market Intelligence. Nearly a quarter of the Composite - 57 stocks in all - are actually up for the year, as of Tuesday. That's because of this amazing fact: Only six stocks in the 230- member Composite Index have failed to generate double-digit returns since March 23.

The following list lets you see how all Composite members performed up to the Feb. 20 peak; from the peak to the March 23 trough; during the rebound; and for the full year.

Company TickerMarket capDec. 31-Feb. 19 peakFeb. 20-March 23 lowMarch 23 to Tues.Year-to-date
Vermilion Energy Inc. VET-T 901.3 (8.11) (84.2) 96.7 (71.4)
MEG Energy Corp. MEG-T 817.9 (1.08) (80.8) 95.0 (63.1)
Exchange Income Corp. EIF-T 955.4 0.709 (67.7) 92.7 (37.4)
ARC Resources Ltd.ARX-T 1,986.8 (12.2) (58.6) 92.5 (30.0)
Tourmaline Oil Corp. TOU-T 3,531.0 (17.7) (45.0) 91.9 (13.2)
BRP Inc.DOO-T 3,391.6 24.7 (72.5) 91.4 (34.3)
Alacer Gold Corp. ASR-T 2,110.7 (5.36) (41.7) 87.9 3.77
Spin Master Corp.TOY-T 2,151.5 (18.0) (65.3) 86.9 (46.8)
Cenovus Energy Inc. CVE-T 5,382.5 (7.35) (80.5) 86.4 (66.3)
OceanaGold Corp.OGC-T 1,375.3 (4.31) (50.8) 84.2 (13.3)
Seabridge Gold Inc.SEA-T 1,284.9 (0.334) (39.8) 83.2 9.86
Intertape Polymer Group Inc. ITP-T 768.9 (2.35) (54.3) 80.0 (19.7)
Lightspeed POS Inc. LSPD-T 2,163.2 4.05 (65.2) 79.5 (35.0)
Seven Generations Energy Ltd. VII-T 810.9 (19.1) (80.0) 77.4 (71.3)
Celestica Inc. CLS-T 933.1 (3.53) (60.6) 76.8 (32.9)
AltaGas Ltd.ALA-T 4,535.4 14.1 (58.4) 76.6 (16.2)
Keyera Corp. KEY-T 4,283.7 6.84 (67.6) 70.7 (40.9)
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. CNQ-T 24,538.1 (3.69) (68.7) 70.7 (48.5)
Hudbay Minerals Inc. HBM-T 877.9 (19.9) (53.9) 69.7 (37.3)
First Quantum Minerals Ltd. FM-T 5,853.6 (8.58) (58.1) 69.2 (35.3)
Crescent Point Energy Corp. CPG-T 812.7 (25.2) (78.8) 69.2 (73.2)
Shopify Inc. SHOP-N 103,949.6 34.7 (29.9) 68.8 59.4
Boardwalk REIT BEI-UN-T 1,261.0 12.7 (68.5) 67.7 (40.5)
The Stars Group Inc. TSGI-T 10,602.8 (1.39) (34.4) 66.9 8.06
B2Gold Corp. BTO-T 7,631.6 15.5 (26.4) 66.5 41.6
Lundin Mining Corp. LUN-T 5,120.3 (7.73) (40.6) 65.4 (9.28)
Artis REIT AX-UN-T 1,249.5 6.96 (56.0) 64.6 (22.5)
Chorus Aviation Inc.CHR-T 551.1 (3.85) (72.6) 64.5 (56.6)
The North West Company Inc. NWC-T 1,300.2 0.11 (39.3) 63.4 (0.673)
Kinross Gold Corp. K-T 12,106.7 20.5 (20.5) 63.2 56.3
Eldorado Gold Corp.ELD-T 2,236.2 (4.12) (17.9) 63.2 28.5
Whitecap Resources Inc. WCP-T 567.1 (11.9) (81.8) 62.8 (73.9)
Enerplus Corp. ERF-T 694.4 (24.3) (72.3) 62.5 (66.0)
Granite REIT GRT-UN-T 3,589.1 13.8 (44.9) 62.2 1.76
Air Canada AC-T 5,375.2 (8.37) (71.4) 62.2 (57.5)
Brookfield Business Partners L.P. BBU-N 6,501.5 11.7 (58.6) 61.7 (25.2)
Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. AEM-N 20,556.5 (16.6) (26.1) 61.5 (0.39)
Superior Plus Corp. SPB-T 1,673.5 (4.85) (49.1) 60.2 (22.4)
Yamana Gold Inc. YRI-T 6,318.9 14.6 (28.7) 58.8 29.7
Imperial Oil Ltd. IMO-T 14,838.7 (6.38) (60.2) 58.6 (41.0)
Cameco Corp. CCO-T 5,636.2 4.25 (25.0) 57.9 23.4
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. BIP-N 17,582.2 12.5 (51.3) 57.9 (13.5)
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.WDO-T 1,537.3 1.87 (31.7) 57.1 9.34
NovaGold Resources Inc. NG-T 5,415.3 6.02 (14.3) 56.1 41.8
Corus Entertainment Inc. CJR-B-T 645.2 (8.08) (58.5) 55.8 (40.5)
Alamos Gold Inc. AGI-T 4,479.8 15.1 (18.0) 55.6 46.8
West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. WFT-T 2,424.0 6.76 (62.7) 55.6 (38.0)
Interfor Corp. IFP-T 530.7 4.29 (66.9) 55.6 (46.2)
Onex Corp.ONEX-T 6,358.5 4.77 (51.5) 55.4 (21.0)
CAE Inc.CAE-T 5,986.7 17.3 (63.9) 55.2 (34.3)
Pan American Silver Corp. PAAS-T 6,487.0 7.38 (39.3) 54.4 0.65
Summit Industrial Income REIT SMU-UN-T 1,441.1 16.5 (51.1) 54.4 (11.9)
Torex Gold Resources Inc.TXG-T 1,777.9 2.63 (36.0) 54.2 1.32
Canfor Corp. CFP-T 1,190.8 9.14 (53.4) 54.1 (21.7)
Gibson Energy Inc.GEI-T 2,887.6 5.79 (53.4) 54.0 (24.1)
Kinaxis Inc. KXS-T 3,752.3 8.79 (15.1) 53.9 42.1
Alaris Royalty Corp. AD-T 347.0 4.84 (72.5) 53.9 (55.6)
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc.RBA-N 6,563.3 2.08 (36.1) 53.5 0.164
TFI International Inc. TFII-T 3,311.4 8.89 (47.5) 53.2 (12.4)
Sandstorm Gold Ltd.SSL-T 2,168.1 (1.65) (23.1) 52.7 15.5
Restaurant Brands International Inc.QSR-N 20,667.8 3.98 (50.5) 52.6 (21.4)
Ag Growth International Inc. AFN-T 454.6 (1.97) (64.2) 52.2 (46.5)
Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. KL-T 16,823.3 (19.3) (13.0) 51.6 6.45
Suncor Energy Inc. SU-T 35,635.8 (4.93) (61.4) 51.5 (44.5)
IAMGOLD Corp. IMG-T 2,350.3 (20.0) (14.9) 51.2 2.89
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp.LIF-T 1,296.6 (7.43) (39.5) 50.1 (15.9)
Aritzia Inc. ATZ-T 1,749.6 37.1 (59.2) 50.1 (16.0)
Boralex Inc. BLX-T 2,647.0 28.5 (41.3) 49.6 12.8
Barrick Gold Corp. ABX-T 67,085.3 14.2 (8.08) 49.5 56.9
Northland Power Inc.NPI-T 5,985.6 18.5 (35.4) 49.1 14.1
Inter Pipeline Ltd.IPL-T 4,599.0 (1.33) (66.1) 49.1 (50.1)
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.WPM-T 24,885.8 11.4 (13.1) 49.0 44.2
TransAlta Corp. TA-T 2,264.1 19.6 (50.1) 48.7 (11.2)
SSR Mining Inc. SSRM-T 3,019.4 (0.8) (33.5) 48.6 (1.96)
NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT NWH-UN-T 1,728.1 12.2 (49.8) 48.6 (16.3)
Dream Office REIT D-UN-T 1,272.4 14.7 (57.0) 48.4 (26.7)
Knight Therapeutics Inc. GUD-T 1,064.0 (1.98) (28.7) 48.3 3.69
Dream Industrial REIT DIR-UN-T 1,563.3 7.82 (50.5) 48.3 (20.9)
Magna International Inc. MG-T 15,847.4 (2.21) (48.9) 48.3 (25.8)
WSP Global Inc.WSP-T 9,643.0 7.0 (35.1) 48.2 2.99
Parkland Fuel Corp. PKI-T 4,525.2 (1.08) (55.8) 47.9 (35.3)
Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. BEP-UN-T 20,177.7 24.4 (40.8) 47.5 8.61
National Bank of Canada NA-T 18,935.9 3.62 (48.1) 47.5 (20.7)
Ero Copper Corp. ERO-T 1,266.6 (25.5) (42.7) 46.5 (37.4)
Methanex Corp. MX-T 1,549.1 (9.05) (68.8) 46.5 (58.5)
Badger Daylighting Ltd. BAD-T 969.3 (5.79) (42.4) 46.4 (20.5)
Martinrea International Inc. MRE-T 666.2 (8.46) (56.3) 46.2 (41.5)
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund CHE-UN-T 470.4 (16.4) (61.0) 45.9 (52.4)
SmartCentres REIT SRU-UN-T 3,154.1 0.549 (51.5) 45.8 (28.8)
Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc.ZZZ-T 449.6 2.39 (59.0) 45.7 (38.8)
Pembina Pipeline Corp. PPL-T 16,646.9 11.0 (60.0) 45.5 (35.5)
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. AQN-T 10,486.4 19.4 (36.5) 44.6 9.62
Norbord Inc.OSB-T 1,758.5 24.4 (65.3) 44.6 (37.6)
Real Matters Inc. REAL-T 1,377.0 26.4 (27.6) 44.5 32.3
Tricon Capital Group Inc.TCN-T 1,538.3 12.1 (53.2) 44.5 (24.1)
MAG Silver Corp. MAG-T 1,461.5 (7.89) (17.3) 44.4 10.0
Colliers International Group Inc.CIGI-T 3,011.3 18.4 (56.3) 44.4 (25.3)
Centerra Gold Inc.CG-T 3,384.8 (2.13) (20.7) 44.3 12.0
Brookfield Asset Management Inc. BAM-A-T 69,816.0 20.6 (46.7) 43.9 (7.56)
CT REIT CRT-UN-T 3,019.3 5.75 (45.4) 43.7 (17.0)
Stella-Jones Inc. SJ-T 2,283.7 (0.16) (36.8) 43.6 (9.33)
Boyd Group Services Inc.BYD-T 3,793.1 11.8 (41.8) 42.9 (6.99)
Gildan Activewear Inc.GIL-T 4,362.1 (3.83) (57.8) 42.5 (42.3)
Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSX:GOOS)GOOS-T 3,631.9 (12.1) (43.7) 42.4 (29.6)
Cargojet Inc.CJT-T 2,082.1 13.5 (18.3) 41.6 31.4
Enghouse Systems Ltd. ENGH-T 2,851.6 12.5 (32.3) 41.6 7.83
IGM Financial Inc. IGM-T 6,956.2 8.26 (47.6) 41.6 (19.7)
FirstService Corp.FSV-T 4,973.1 20.7 (41.9) 41.2 (0.941)
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. PSK-T 2,149.2 (3.05) (54.7) 40.9 (38.2)
ATCO Ltd. ACO-X-T 4,514.4 9.3 (48.0) 40.8 (19.9)
Great Canadian Gaming Corp. GC-T 1,481.9 4.53 (57.6) 40.4 (37.7)
ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. ATA-T 1,885.4 (6.67) (27.1) 40.3 (4.48)
Crombie REIT CRR-UN-T 2,108.5 1.15 (40.0) 40.1 (15.0)
Cineplex Inc. CGX-T 937.3 0.325 (68.7) 40.0 (56.1)
Allied Properties REIT AP-UN-T 5,472.2 15.5 (46.7) 39.6 (14.0)
TransAlta Renewables Inc. RNW-T 4,031.0 18.1 (39.3) 39.2 (0.313)
Sienna Senior Living Inc. SIA-T 868.2 (0.419) (48.0) 39.1 (28.0)
Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. CTC-A-T 6,587.0 7.85 (51.1) 38.4 (27.0)
Morneau Shepell Inc. MSI-T 2,314.0 2.26 (28.5) 38.3 1.12
TMX Group Ltd. X-T 6,883.6 3.24 (23.2) 38.0 9.44
Parex Resources Inc.PXT-T 1,905.5 (11.5) (53.8) 38.0 (43.6)
Shawcor Ltd. SCL-T 116.7 (10.9) (88.4) 37.2 (85.8)
Capital Power Corp.CPX-T 2,884.0 12.0 (47.0) 37.1 (18.7)
Canadian Utilities Ltd.CU-T 9,538.4 9.0 (39.5) 36.9 (9.76)
Equitable Group Inc. EQB-T 1,056.1 (1.88) (57.0) 36.9 (42.2)
Element Fleet Management Corp. EFN-T 4,416.2 19.5 (44.0) 36.7 (8.55)
TC Energy Corp. TRP-T 61,355.7 9.98 (36.3) 36.6 (4.28)
Mullen Group Ltd.MTL-T 557.5 0.326 (56.7) 36.6 (40.7)
Freehold Royalties Ltd.FRU-T 408.1 1.97 (64.9) 36.6 (51.1)
Genworth MI Canada Inc. MIC-T 2,852.5 7.61 (56.4) 36.2 (36.1)
Canadian Western Bank CWB-T 1,873.0 2.79 (51.2) 35.9 (31.9)
Aphria Inc. APHA-T 1,348.6 (16.5) (34.3) 35.5 (25.7)
Secure Energy Services Inc. SES-T 177.4 0.086 (83.0) 35.3 (77.0)
Nutrien Ltd. NTR-T 28,377.3 (7.67) (34.6) 34.9 (18.6)
Jamieson Wellness Inc.JWEL-T 1,287.6 3.65 (8.45) 34.8 27.9
Frontera Energy Corp. FEC-T 397.3 (9.33) (62.3) 34.8 (53.9)
iA Financial Corp. Inc.IAG-T 4,507.2 (0.967) (55.4) 34.7 (40.5)
Premium Brands Holdings Corp. PBH-T 3,175.9 11.2 (37.1) 34.5 (5.89)
Emera Inc.EMA-T 13,862.5 8.54 (29.0) 34.2 3.49
Aecon Group Inc. ARE-T 884.8 1.48 (37.1) 33.9 (14.6)
SEMAFO Inc. SMF-T 1,237.5 17.4 (12.6) 33.6 37.0
Shaw Communications Inc. SJR-B-T 12,121.0 (1.58) (30.4) 32.9 (8.96)
H&R REIT HR-UN-T 2,833.3 3.87 (64.9) 32.4 (51.7)
NFI Group Inc. NFI-T 935.7 23.8 (65.2) 32.1 (43.1)
Bausch Health Companies Inc.BHC-N 8,633.3 (11.7) (49.8) 32.0 (41.4)
Sun Life Financial Inc. SLF-T 27,405.4 10.9 (45.3) 31.8 (20.1)
The Descartes Systems Group Inc DSG-T 4,677.4 9.35 (30.4) 31.6 0.144
Pretium Resources Inc.PVG-T 2,152.7 (32.6) (14.0) 31.4 (23.8)
Endeavour Mining Corp. EDV-T 2,919.1 7.87 (24.2) 31.2 7.22
Fortis Inc.FTS-T 25,604.2 9.17 (27.7) 30.9 3.37
Thomson Reuters Corp. TRI-T 49,512.1 16.7 (29.1) 30.6 8.06
CI Financial Corp.CIX-T 3,256.8 17.3 (55.0) 30.6 (31.1)
RioCan REITREI-UN-T 5,121.5 3.67 (54.7) 30.5 (38.8)
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. INE-T 3,255.8 29.2 (33.5) 30.4 12.0
Russel Metals Inc.RUS-T 894.2 (0.226) (49.0) 29.9 (33.9)
Stantec Inc. STN-T 4,501.9 13.1 (24.4) 29.7 10.9
InterRent REIT IIP-UN-T 1,791.4 11.8 (34.8) 29.6 (5.48)
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. ATD-B-T 44,721.8 7.28 (29.7) 29.3 (2.4)
Extendicare Inc. EXE-T 575.3 2.02 (41.3) 29.3 (22.5)
Empire Company Ltd. EMP-A-T 8,554.9 4.42 (22.0) 29.2 5.27
Canopy Growth Corp.WEED-T 8,219.3 8.35 (38.7) 29.2 (14.2)
First Majestic Silver Corp. FR-T 2,382.6 (19.1) (31.7) 29.1 (28.6)
Maple Leaf Foods Inc. MFI-T 3,234.3 (1.58) (19.3) 28.9 2.43
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd OR-T 2,150.9 10.2 (27.0) 28.7 3.6
Manulife Financial Corp.MFC-T 32,369.7 0.873 (50.7) 28.7 (36.0)
Franco-Nevada Corp.FNV-T 36,173.2 14.9 (3.53) 28.4 42.4
First Capital REIT FCR-UN-T 3,135.7 6.49 (48.5) 28.3 (29.6)
MTY Food Group Inc. MTY-T 587.8 (6.52) (64.0) 27.9 (57.0)
Altus Group Ltd.AIF-T 1,701.3 17.1 (24.3) 27.5 12.9
Husky Energy Inc.HSE-T 3,678.7 (20.2) (64.1) 27.5 (63.4)
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.SNC-T 4,281.8 10.8 (42.2) 27.4 (18.5)
Brookfield Property Partners L.P.BPY-N 5,686.2 2.57 (60.6) 27.4 (48.5)
Winpak Ltd. WPK-T 3,015.4 1.26 (23.3) 27.2 (1.19)
Bank of Montreal BMO-T 45,579.9 1.65 (44.5) 26.7 (28.5)
Canadian Apartment Properties REIT CAR-UN-T 8,087.4 12.8 (36.5) 25.8 (9.79)
Finning International Inc. FTT-T 2,752.5 (12.8) (38.0) 25.5 (32.2)
Hydro One Ltd. H-T 15,720.5 15.6 (26.9) 25.4 5.93
Rogers Communications Inc. RCI-B-T 30,131.5 2.36 (27.8) 25.2 (7.52)
Killam Apartment REIT KMP-UN-T 1,703.5 19.7 (38.2) 25.1 (7.53)
CGI Inc. GIB-A-T 22,063.7 (7.79) (31.8) 25.0 (21.3)
Ballard Power Systems Inc. BLDP-T 3,493.3 82.5 (32.2) 24.8 54.5
Open Text Corp. OTEX-Q 13,823.4 7.31 (38.0) 24.8 (16.9)
Transcontinental Inc. TCL-A-T 1,042.8 9.88 (43.1) 24.7 (22.0)
Canadian Imperial Bank of CommerceCM-T 36,798.7 1.09 (38.1) 24.5 (22.1)
Richelieu Hardware Ltd. RCH-T 1,464.0 10.0 (29.5) 23.9 (3.91)
Intact Financial Corp. IFC-T 19,187.3 10.2 (29.4) 23.8 (3.8)
Dollarama Inc. DOL-T 13,578.8 (8.43) (13.2) 23.6 (1.73)
Enbridge Inc. ENB-T 86,236.8 8.86 (37.8) 23.6 (16.3)
Power Corp. of Canada POW-T 14,993.2 3.79 (48.6) 23.5 (34.2)
BCE Inc. BCE-T 51,808.9 7.83 (27.2) 23.4 (3.18)
Westshore Terminals Investment Corp.WTE-T 944.9 (15.4) (25.8) 23.3 (22.6)
Loblaw Companies Ltd.L-T 26,166.2 4.36 (14.2) 22.9 10.0
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. CP-T 43,925.7 8.24 (26.2) 22.9 (1.89)
CCL Industries Inc. CCL-B-T 7,674.3 3.2 (38.5) 22.8 (22.0)
Home Capital Group Inc. HCG-T 924.0 (5.46) (53.4) 21.7 (46.4)
Linamar Corp.LNR-T 1,960.5 (13.7) (41.1) 21.3 (38.3)
Royal Bank of CanadaRY-T 122,535.6 6.15 (33.1) 20.8 (14.2)
The Bank of Nova Scotia BNS-T 67,198.0 3.0 (37.4) 20.7 (22.2)
Cascades Inc. CAS-T 1,321.9 4.01 0.502 20.5 26.0
Choice Properties REIT CHP-UN-T 3,976.8 8.0 (28.0) 20.1 (6.65)
Chartwell Retirement Residences CSH-UN-T 1,872.0 2.88 (48.6) 19.8 (36.6)
Waste Connections Inc. WCN-N 31,980.3 13.0 (29.0) 19.7 (4.04)
Northview Apartment REIT NVU-UN-T 2,357.4 24.2 (19.2) 19.4 19.8
Cogeco Communications Inc. CCA-T 5,110.2 (4.69) (16.7) 19.4 (5.21)
George Weston Ltd. WN-T 15,943.3 7.66 (21.2) 19.3 1.31
Cominar REIT CUF-UN-T 1,598.2 8.0 (51.2) 19.2 (37.2)
The Toronto-Dominion Bank TD-T 104,397.6 5.38 (35.1) 19.1 (18.6)
Primo Water Corp.PRMW-T 2,237.9 18.1 (42.3) 18.8 (19.1)
Laurentian Bank of Canada LB-T 1,337.2 (0.63) (38.9) 18.5 (28.0)
ECN Capital Corp. ECN-T 876.8 25.9 (48.4) 18.2 (23.3)
Cronos Group Inc.CRON-T 3,038.2 (2.51) (23.8) 17.5 (12.6)
BlackBerry Ltd. BB-T 3,275.5 (2.28) (38.4) 17.5 (29.2)
Constellation Software Inc. CSU-T 28,729.1 15.5 (20.5) 17.2 7.62
Teck Resources Ltd. TECK-B-T 6,062.6 (24.1) (43.0) 17.2 (49.3)
Baytex Energy Corp. BTE-T 210.3 (19.8) (78.7) 17.2 (79.9)
Canadian National Railway Co.CNR-T 82,159.6 5.68 (20.2) 17.0 (1.31)
Silvercorp Metals Inc. SVM-T 958.9 (26.7) (11.5) 16.4 (24.6)
Great-West Lifeco Inc. GWO-T 20,622.3 3.43 (43.5) 16.0 (32.2)
Toromont Industries Ltd. TIH-T 5,168.1 0.198 (22.6) 15.6 (10.3)
Saputo Inc. SAP-T 14,449.5 2.66 (25.3) 15.3 (11.6)
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. IVN-T 3,138.8 (13.4) (38.0) 14.9 (38.4)
Quebecor Inc. QBR-A-T 7,963.4 0.576 (16.8) 14.7 (4.01)
TELUS Corp.T-T 29,000.9 3.44 (22.4) 14.4 (8.18)
Metro Inc. MRU-T 14,994.7 3.14 (5.21) 13.7 11.2
Aurora Cannabis Inc. ACB-T 1,366.0 (20.1) (55.2) 4.0 (62.7)
Pason Systems Inc. PSI-T 596.6 5.19 (48.0) 1.14 (44.7)
Bombardier Inc. BBD-B-T 1,086.6 (27.5) (69.3) 0.00 (77.7)
Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd.FFH-T 10,962.4 6.0 (36.0) (2.6) (33.9)
Enerflex Ltd. EFX-T 460.9 (18.8) (44.8) (4.28) (57.1)
HEXO Corp. HEXO-T 251.1 (7.73) (51.8) (20.7) (64.7)

Source: S&P Capital IQ 

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

