High conviction stock picks for (almost) every investor

BoA Securities (formerly Merrill Lynch) chief quantitative strategist Savita Subramanian published a series of stock screen providing lists of equity ideas for bottom fishing investors of (almost) every risk tolerance.
The largest list included 55 stocks where “[the company’s] analysts believe: 1) the outlook does not materially rely on China demand or supply; 2) the demand outlook is not overly discretionary — either defensive or secular; 3) valuations have fallen well below avg. or are at levels that reflect a recessionary backdrop."
Familiar names on this list include Canada’s Toronto Dominion Bank, and also Netflix Inc., Target Corp., General Electric Co. , PepsiCo, Apple Inc. and NVIDIA Corp.
Ms. Subramanain also included "Yield at a reasonable Price” stock picks – Wells Fargo, Oracle Corp., Phillips 66 Co. and Citicorp are present here – and a list of defensive “stocks for a downturn” table that featured Johnson & Johnson Inc., Pfizer Inc., McDonald’s Corp. and Medtronic PLC.
Goldman Sachs analyst Peter Oppenheimer provided some really helpful guidance for investors in “Bear Essentials: a guide to navigating a bear market,” published Monday,
“Growth expectations have now fallen sharply back to levels that we have seen during the European sovereign debt crisis or close to those during the financial crisis of 2008. This would suggest that a great deal of growth damage has been reflected in markets at this point … falls that we have now seen would seem to reflect an expectation that profits growth globally are now likely to be closer to zero. While this is clearly much more realistic … it is by no means the worst case scenario. “
Mr. Oppenheimer categorizes the current sell-off as an event-driven bear market. Historically this type of correction “ last 9 months and [markets] recover within 15 months in nominal terms (71 months in real terms).”
Yahoo! Finance reports that investors are doing a good job of following the rules – not panicking and selling, but actually buying a bit as markets fall,
“'During the last week of February and the first week of March, the majority of households trading moved money into equities rather than into fixed income (bonds and cash),' Vanguard’s Amy Lash told Yahoo Finance. ‘More than 7 in 10 households trading moved into equities.’ Lash added that while there has been an overall increase in trading from Vanguard clients, only 1% are making moves, compared to a typical day’s 0.4%”
“Investors make Warren Buffett-like moves amid coronavirus crisis” – Yahoo! Finance
