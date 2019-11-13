 Skip to main content

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

Analysts predict Home Capital will reinstate dividend after its remarkable 2019 rally gets even better

David Berman Investment Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Home Capital Group Inc. shares surged more than 14 per cent on Wednesday after quarterly financial results came in well above expectations, leaving analysts wondering if the Toronto-based company will resume paying a dividend.

The alternative lender, which specializes in underwriting mortgages for self-employed business owners and new Canadians that lack a credit history, saw its biggest rally in about a year after reporting that its profits on a per-share basis surged 63.4 per cent, year-over-year.

So far this year, the stock has rallied 136 per cent. The remarkable gains reflect that the market has become much more comfortable with the company after it flirted with insolvency in 2017, and briefly became a red flag for Canada’s housing market among some short sellers.

Story continues below advertisement

“Today, we have all the elements in place for sustainable value creation,” Yousry Bissada, Home Capital’s chief executive officer, said in a call with analysts, pointing to upbeat economic conditions including low interest rates and strong employment figures.

The company’s financial results showed growth in the most important part of its business: Single-family mortgage originations increased 16.8 per cent, year-over-year, reflecting a pick-up in sales in its core Greater Toronto Area market.

At the same time, credit quality was stable and quarterly profit easily surpassed analysts’ expectations. Net income was $39-million, or 67 cents per share, up from 41 cents per share in the third quarter of last year.

Ignoring a one-time technology investment, adjusted earnings were 72 cents per share. That was well above the 58 cents per share that analysts had been expecting, on average.

Clearly, demand for non-prime mortgages remains strong, even after regulators recently tightened lending rules to cool overheated housing markets in Vancouver and Toronto.

But Home Capital is also benefiting from lower funding costs. With bond yields well below their recent multi-year highs in 2018, the company can offer lower yields on its guaranteed investment certificates (or GICs) offered at its Oaken Financial channel, boosting its margins on loans.

“We were paying more than 3.3 per cent for new money in December. And we’re seeing it around 2.5 per cent now,” Brad Kotush, Home Capital’s chief financial officer, said in a call with analysts.

Story continues below advertisement

The shares closed in Toronto at $33.15, up $4.15 or 14.3 per cent – a near six-fold increase over the stock’s low in 2017, just before the company was saved by the deep pockets and wily instincts of Warren Buffett, who bought a significant stake in the company and offered a financial lifeline. Mr. Buffett sold most of his stake in Home Capital in December 2018.

The missing element from Home Capital’s return to form: a dividend. The company cut its quarterly payout from 26 cents per share to zero in 2017, and hasn’t reinstated any payout since then.

Instead, Home Capital has been rewarding investors with aggressive share buybacks, which reduces the number of outstanding shares and raises earnings on a per-share basis.

Over the past 12 months, the company has bought back $394-million worth of shares at a weighted average price of $17.19. That’s a 40 per cent discount to book value per share in the third quarter, and suggests that the company is buying its shares at a bargain price. On Wednesday, it announced its intention to buy back another $150-million worth of shares in the first quarter of 2020.

But after Wednesday’s rally, the stock is now trading above book value for the first time in about three years, which suggests that the stock isn’t the bargain it once was. It also raises the question of whether the company will turn to dividends as an alternative way to return capital to shareholders.

“We continually review that with our board every quarter,” Mr. Kotush responded when an analyst from RBC Dominion Securities asked about the dividend.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Kotush added that next update on its dividend policy would follow the company’s fourth quarter results, which are expected in February.

Despite the vague response from the CFO, some analysts expect that a dividend is coming: “While we are surprised that Home Capital did not reinstate its dividend, we continue to believe that it will do so in 2020,” Andrew Hood, an analyst at M Partners, said in a note.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter