 Skip to main content

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices
INSIDE THE MARKET

How 139 currencies performed against the Canadian dollar in 2019

Matt Lundy Economics Reporter
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

By and large, 2019 was a year to remember for the Canadian dollar.

Out of 139 global currencies tracked by Bloomberg, 132 (95 per cent) declined in value relative to the loonie last year. This included several major currencies, including the British pound (down 1 per cent), U.S. dollar (down 4.7 per cent) and euro (down 6.9 per cent).

As such, 2019 was something of a rebound, given close to 80 per cent of currencies strengthened versus the Canadian dollar in 2018.

Story continues below advertisement

One factor supporting the loonie is that the Bank of Canada has maintained interest rates, while many of its peers cut rates last year in response to economic headwinds. However, if weak economic data continues to pile up in Canada, the BoC could be compelled to cut rates as well, thus weighing on loonie performance in 2020.

Here’s the full view of last year’s returns. (We’ve highlighted some major currencies below for reference.)

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies