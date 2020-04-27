How are we going to pay for all this stimulus?

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow
BMO equity strategist Brian Belski is recommending clients add to holdings in Canadian energy and bank stocks in the coming months, a contrarian view,
“Our work shows that the historic spikes in contango (kind of like what happened to WTI this week) traditionally portend to much stronger oil and stock prices six and twelve months out from the contango peak. Speaking of contrarian, much of our client interactions remain fixated on dividend cuts and loan loss provisioning within the Canadian Banks. However, our work shows that credit spreads peak around a month before loan losses do. In addition, bank stocks have exhibited gains on average of 20% six months following the pinnacle in loan provisions.”
“Goldman sees global oil testing storage capacity in 3-4 weeks” – Bloomberg
***
Former finance executive turned pundit Jared Dillian provided a blunt warning to investors tempted to insert their personal politics into their portfolios,
“Financial pundits are generally split in half: the hard money types and the soft money types. The hard money types are bearish on stocks, bullish on gold, and hate the Fed. The soft money types are the opposite. The two types mostly hate each other … I don’t care about being right — I care about making money. The only thing I believe with any certainty is: nothing. I don’t care what is right, what is wrong, what is good, what is evil, which may seem like a relativistic slippery slope. But the market doesn’t care about your principles. For 10 years, principles have gotten you nowhere”
***
Morgan Housel is one of my favourite financial writers.
Earlier this month, Mr. Housel described his forecast explaining how national governments are going to be able to afford all this stimulus,
“We’re all just guessing, but when this is all over – however you want to define that – it would not surprise me if the direct federal cost of Covid-19 is something north of $10 trillion. I’ve heard many people ask recently, “How are we going to pay for that?” With debt, of course. Enormous, hard-to-fathom, piles of debt. How do we pay it off? Three things are important here: We won’t ever pay it off. That’s fine. We’re lucky to have a fascinating history of how this works … The budget deficit hit a record in 1943 at 30% of GDP. This year’s deficit, around 19% of GDP, will be equivalent to the deficits run in 1944 and 1945, also during the peak war years. Federal debt as a percentage of GDP is on track to exceed its previous record, set in 1946, next year. War-time debt in the 1940s freaked people out just like today’s debt does.”
***
UBS chief strategist Binky Chadha noted an interesting anomaly in credit markets in a Friday report,
“After falling in lockstep during the broad-based risk-off move, the bounce since the March 23rd lows has seen large divergences re-emerge across asset classes. At one end of the spectrum, credit (IG spreads -150 bps; HY spreads -400 bps) and equities (S&P 500 +28% at recent peak) have recovered the most. Credit spreads are pricing in a [purchasing managers index] in the low 50s and the S&P 500 in the mid-40s, so a rebound in growth soon. At the other end of the spectrum, the 10y yield, pricing in an ISM in the mid- to high-30s, and oil, have not recovered at all.”
***
