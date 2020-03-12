How Canadian portfolio managers are reacting on one of the worst days ever for the TSX

The downward spiral of global stocks, which has pushed Wall and Bay Streets into bear territory, has portfolio managers reviewing their strategies of how to protect investors in the short term while maintaining long-term investment goals. In Toronto Thursday afternoon, the S&P/TSX Composite Index was flirting with its biggest drop since 1940. The Globe and Mail spoke with a handful of Canadian portfolio managers about their approach during this next leg of the market downturn.
Terry Shaunessy, president and portfolio manager at Calgary-based Shaunessy Investment Counsel Inc., says the speed of the downturn “has been remarkable" as compared to other market sell-offs in history.
His concern is that investors will make a big "but quite understandable" mistake of selling their investment amid the turmoil.
In a note to clients on Wednesday, Mr. Shaunessy also cited the risks of trying to find the right time to get in and out of the market in a correction. “Market timing doesn’t work but rebalancing does,” he wrote. ”It is nearly impossible to time a market rally but the process of rebalancing – reducing fixed income and buying equities – always works.”
He believes the safest place to be today is global balanced portfolios. “A mix of fixed income and global equities offers the best combination of downside protection and eventual upside capture,” he wrote, noting that while markets are down more than 20 per cent in the past three weeks, a 60/40 benchmark portfolio was down approximately 10 per cent (as of March 10) “and will benefit from the coming rally.”
Daniel Goodman, president and CEO of GFI Investment Counsel Ltd., says he’s adding to his personal long term savings “and not because I see an imminent bounce.
“I know that with the fullness of time, this will play out and normalcy will return to the great businesses we own,” he says, adding that his firm has "successfully avoided areas or industries that face obsolescence risk or lack pricing power and our clients have benefited tremendously.”
Mr. Goodman says his firm doesn’t invest in fads “so we are confident that we aren’t going to face permanent loss of capital with our investments.”
In a note to clients on Monday, Mr. Goodman tried to ease investor fears by saying that, while nobody can accurately forecast the length and overall severity of the current market turmoil, “we can say with extreme conviction… that this too shall pass and as difficult as it may be, the best course of action is to maintain a high-quality portfolio of best in class businesses.”
He noted that his clients stayed invested during the 2008-2009 financial crisis and during the market downturn in late 2018. “All of you are significantly better off for it,” he wrote.
Mr. Goodman also told clients that the firm will remain proactive “to identify any unique opportunities.”
Anish Chopra, managing director at Portfolio Management Corp., says his firm is looking at “numerous opportunities to buy high-quality names,” amid the significant market declines.
“Some companies and industries have been hit harder than others and we are assessing whether to rotate out of certain companies and industries and into others,” he says, without offering specifics, citing “compliance reasons.”
He also called the coronavirus is “a global tragedy for humanity.”
While it’s impossible to forecast the future for markets, Mr. Chopra said more clarity about the spread of the coronavirus “will certainly help markets better assess the economic fallout.”
He advises investors to stick to their financial plan, or review and adjust it as needed.
“Markets have been very kind for a long time and now the risks to investing in equities are very apparent given the recent market moves,” he says.
