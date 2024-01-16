Canada’s annual inflation rate rose to 3.4% in December from 3.1% in November, while on a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.3% from November.

While those numbers matched Street expectations, core readings suggested stubborn inflation would still be a problem for the Bank of Canada. One of the bank’s core measures of underlying inflation, CPI-trim, edged slightly higher to 3.7%, while CPI-median stayed at 3.6%.

Markets were taken a little off guard with the higher-than-expected core readings of inflation, with the Canadian dollar immediately rising to 74.30 cents US, up about a tenth of a cent. It didn’t take long, however, for the loonie to relinquish those gains, and by 10 am ET, was trading lower on the session and retesting the 74 cent level.

Global bond yields were already ticking higher this morning prior to the inflation report. But the two-year government of Canada bond yield, which is particularly sensitive to Bank of Canada policy moves, bumped up an additional couple basis points following the data. At 842 am ET, the two-year bond was fetching 3.873%, up about 9 basis points for the session and roughly double the rise in the yield in the equivalent U.S. note.

Implied interest-rate probabilities in swaps markets saw modest moves as well, but nothing that meaningfully changes what traders see ahead for moves this year in the Bank of Canada overnight rate. Markets are pricing in about a 31 per cent chance of a cut in the BoC overnight rate at its March meeting, rising to 74% odds by April. Prior to today’s inflation release, those probabilities stood at 40% and 87%, respectively.

Regardless, money markets remain convinced we’ll see the bank start cutting rates in the first half of this year, with 99% odds of at least a quarter point cut by June. Nearly 125 basis points of cuts are currently priced into markets by the end of this year.

The following table details how money markets are pricing in further moves in the Bank of Canada overnight rate, according to Refinitiv Eikon data as of 845 am. The current Bank of Canada overnight rate is 5%. While the bank moves in quarter point increments, credit market implied rates fluctuate more fluidly and are constantly changing. Columns to the right are percentage probabilities of future rate moves.

Meeting Date Expected Target Rate Cut No Change Hike 24-Jan-24 4.9519 19.2 80.8 0 6-Mar-24 4.9132 31.7 68.3 0 10-Apr-24 4.7559 74.7 25.3 0 5-Jun-24 4.5191 98.7 1.3 0 24-Jul-24 4.2748 100 0 0 4-Sep-24 4.0956 100 0 0 23-Oct-24 3.8955 100 0 0 11-Dec-24 3.7988 100 0 0

And here’s how the swaps pricing looked just prior to the inflation report:

Meeting Date Expected Target Rate Cut No Change Hike 24-Jan-24 4.9415 23.4 76.6 0 6-Mar-24 4.8875 39.9 60.1 0 10-Apr-24 4.6916 87 13 0 5-Jun-24 4.4652 98.8 1.2 0 24-Jul-24 4.2142 100 0 0 4-Sep-24 4.0021 100 0 0 23-Oct-24 3.8197 100 0 0 11-Dec-24 3.6731 100 0 0

Economists were also a little surprised by the rise in core readings. They highlight that those looking for rate relief will need to be patient.

Here’s how they are reacting this morning:

Royce Mendes, managing director and head of macro strategy at Desjardins Securities

The reacceleration in Canadian inflation is going to raise some eyebrows. While the increase in the annual rate of price growth to 3.4% in December from 3.1% in November was simply the result of base effects and in line with the consensus forecast, core measures of inflation were expected to have cooled further during the month. Alas, that was not the case. The Bank of Canada’s two core indicators both accelerated, with the average three-month annualized rate of the two rising to 3.6% from an upwardly revised 2.9% in the prior month.

As a result, the underlying pace of price pressures looks hotter than we anticipated. The only reason that headline inflation printed in line with the consensus forecast seems to be as a result of a few large price declines in categories such as cellular services. The reacceleration in the core trimmed mean measure actually looks quite broad based, with the three-month annualized rates of core-goods, core-services excluding shelter and core-shelter prices all moving higher in December.

The stickiness in these core measures of inflation comes as a disappointment to Canadians hoping to see enough progress today to open the door to rate cuts. Canadian rates are rising following the release, particularly at the shorter-end of the curve, as traders reassess some of their aggressive rate cut bets. That said, given the moderation seen in expectations for both growth and inflation according to yesterday’s consumer and business surveys from the Bank of Canada, we are sticking with our call that the central bank will begin lowering rates in April to keep the economy from falling into a deeper recession.

Stephen Brown, deputy chief North American economist, Capital Economics

The pick-up in underlying inflation pressures raises the risk that the Bank of Canada will need to keep interest rates higher for longer than markets are now pricing in, with the economy suffering further as a result. ...

At first glance, the more modest 0.2% m/m seasonally adjusted rise in the CPI excluding food and energy, following the 0.4% increase in November, looks encouraging. But that seems to have been entirely due to a normalisation of travel tours prices after they surged in November, which pulled recreation, education & reading prices down by 1.3% m/m. Household operations, furnishings & equipment prices also fell again, by 0.2%, and there was a smaller 0.4% rise in shelter prices, likely due to a smaller increase in mortgage costs. There were larger increases elsewhere, however, with a rise in vehicle prices and a surge in airfares pushing the transportation index up by 1.6%, while clothing prices once again rose by 0.5%.

The most disappointing element of the CPI data is that the CPI-trim and CPI-median measures both rose by 0.4% m/m, which caused the average three-month annualised rate to jump back up to 3.6%, from 2.9%, while the average annual rate also edged higher. As the Bank pays more attention to those core measures than the CPI excluding food and energy, those larger increases mean the Bank is likely to remain a hawkish tone at its meeting next week and reduce the chance of it cutting interest rates any time soon.

Leslie Preston, managing director and senior economist, TD Economics

If you are looking for data to signal a rate cut is imminent, this isn’t it. December’s inflation report underscores that the last mile of getting inflation all the way back to 2% is the hardest. It took about a year for inflation to drop from its peak of 8% to around 3%, but over the past six months further headway has been halting. This leaves the Bank of Canada cautious as it considers when it will be appropriate to cut interest rates.

Despite December’s report, we expect inflation, and the economy, will have cooled sufficiently by the spring for the Bank of Canada (BoC) to make its first interest rate cut in April. That said, inflation is unlikely to be quite at 2%. As Governor Macklem pointed out in December, the BoC doesn’t need to see 2% to begin normalizing monetary policy, but rather be confident it is getting there.

Claire Fan, economist with Royal Bank of Canada

Shelter inflation continues to account for a disproportionate share of price growth as past interest rate increases continue to pass through to mortgage costs with a lag. Shelter inflation rose to 6% in December on a yearly 7.7% increase in rents and 28.6% surge in mortgage interest costs (the latter now slightly off the peak of 31% in August).

Today’s CPI report was more mixed than the headline reading would suggest. The acceleration in airfares and car price growth in December is unlikely to be repeated and strength in the shelter component, especially in rent prices also persists. Still, over on a three-month annualized basis the scope of inflation pressures continues to narrow/improve – suggesting on balance that price pressures were still unwinding. The quarterly release of the BoC surveys yesterday also provided more indications that price growth should continue to slow, as businesses plan for smaller / less frequent upward price adjustments in the year ahead amid a slower economic backdrop and sluggish consumer demand. We continue to expect the BoC to tread cautiously and watch the data carefully, but for further slowing inflation to allow a pivot to interest rate cuts around mid-year.

Douglas Porter, chief economist, BMO Capital Markets

While the higher headline was little surprise, and precisely mimicked the U.S. inflation experience in December, the slightly more unsettling news is the persistence of core in the mid-3s. That sticky theme was echoed in yesterday’s Business Outlook Survey, and suggests that the last mile (or kilometre) of the inflation fight may prove to be the most challenging—bringing underlying inflation sustainably back below 3%. Given that wage trends are also stuck in the 4%-to-5% range, and now even housing may be showing a pulse, suggests that the Bank of Canada will doggedly maintain a cautious stance at next week’s rate decision and Monetary Policy Report. We are comfortable with our call of a first rate cut at the June meeting, even as the market leans in earlier.

Matthieu Arseneau and Alexandra Ducharme, economists with National Bank Financial

If it were just the country’s inflation situation (CPI and wage data), we’d recommend that the central bank stay on its toes. However, we have repeatedly pointed out that inflation is a lagging indicator of economic conditions and that it would be dangerous to base future monetary policy solely on current price pressures, given the lag in transmission to the economy. The latter is showing several signs of weakening, as evidenced by faltering economic growth and a sharp rise in the unemployment rate. According to the Bank of Canada’s Business Outlook Survey, a significant number of firms are already reporting declining sales (39%), and further deterioration is expected (char), which does not bode well for a pickup in hiring. With labour shortages now a thing of the past, according to the same survey, inflationary fears are less and less on our radar for 2024.

Katherine Judge, director and senior economist, CIBC World Markets

Headline inflation likely won’t fall into the Bank of Canada’s target range for a few months, but the key to our call for the Bank to start cutting interest rates in June will be further progress in core measures, particularly excluding shelter costs, which are being impacted directly by the Bank of Canada’s previous interest rate hikes. Sluggish economic growth and the deterioration in the labour market should leave underlying core measures on a decelerating track ahead. Bond yields climbed following the upside surprise in CPI-trim and median, although the market is still pricing in too high of a chance of rate cuts in the first half of the year in our view.

Jules Boudreau, senior economist at Mackenzie Investments

The economy is slowing, with non-public job creation having ground to halt over the past few months, and its overall macro condition is consistent with 2% inflation. One month of strong inflation doesn’t derail a trend, but it’s certainly enough to rule out any softening of language at the Bank of Canada’s upcoming meeting.”

