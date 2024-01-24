The Bank of Canada today held its policy interest rate steady at 5 per cent for the fourth consecutive time while offering up a notable pivot in the language of its accompanying statement that opened the door to possible rate cuts later this year.

The rate decision was widely expected, and while the language could be interpreted as mildly dovish, money markets didn’t exhibit much reaction to the news.

Implied interest rate probabilities in the swaps market suggest odds are actually a bit lower for the BoC to make its first interest rate cut in April - at 44 per cent versus 55 per cent prior to today’s decision. Money markets now assign a 74 per cent chance of that first move happening in June, down slightly from 80 per cent prior to the 945 am ET decision.

Canada’s two-year bond yield spiked immediately upon the decision, but nearly as quickly reversed those gains.

The BoC is holding a news conference, which could influence the money market positioning.

Here’s how economists are reacting in written statements this morning following the decision:

Avery Shenfeld, managing director and chief economist of CIBC Capital Markets

The Bank of Canada isn’t ready, willing or able to bring interest rate relief just yet, but dangled some hints that lower rates are on the way later this year. The overnight target of 5% was, as expected, left unchanged, as was the schedule for quantitative tightening. The statement dropped the earlier reference to a potential need to hike if inflation failed to cool, changing it into a less hawkish comment that they remain “concerned” about persistent core inflation. But in a growth and inflation forecast that’s little changed for the next two years, it sees weak growth in the first half of 2024 forecast with more disinflationary slack emerging, and an output gap estimate centred on -0.75% as of the end of 2023. The pick-up in growth projected for the back half of the year might well be tied to their own expectations for lower rates at that time, since the Governor noted that the meeting has shifted from a discussion of whether rates are high enough to one about how long they need to keep rates at 5%. That’s a dovish tilt, but is still consistent with our call for a first rate cut in June, with as much at 150 bps of cuts on tap this year if, as we expect, we’ll need that to get the economy moving again after its current stall.

Stephen Brown, deputy chief North America economist with Capital Economics

The Bank of Canada’s decision to drop its tightening bias today is the first step toward interest rate cuts. We continue to think that the Bank’s forecasts for the economy are too optimistic, and that inflation will slow faster than the Bank expects, leading us to forecast the first rate cut in April.

The Bank’s decision to keep the policy rate at 5.0% was widely expected and the big change in the policy statement was that the Bank dropped its bias toward more tightening. In the accompanying opening statement to the press conference, which is now released alongside the policy statement, Governor Tiff Macklem notes that “Governing Council’s discussion of monetary policy is shifting from whether our policy rate is restrictive enough to restore price stability, to how long it needs to stay at the current level”.

While that means we are one step closer to interest rate cuts, there was no sign that cuts are imminent. The policy statement notes that “core measures of inflation are not showing sustained declines” and Macklem’s statement says that “further declines in inflation are likely to be gradual and uneven”, meaning that “the path back to our 2% target will be slow, and risks remain”.

That said, the Bank does also acknowledge that shelter costs – mortgage interest costs and rents – are playing an outsized role in driving headline inflation, while “the share of consumer price index (CPI) components that are rising faster than 3% has declined substantially and should continue to normalize”. All this suggests that the Bank shares our view that inflationary pressures have eased by more than the headline CPI figures might suggest.

The Bank’s new GDP and inflation forecasts remain stronger than our own, with the Bank still seemingly of the view that the economy will avoid a recession. It forecasts GDP growth of 0.8% this year compared to our forecast of 0.0%, and the Bank still thinks it will take until 2025 for headline inflation to return to 2% – we expect that to occur in the third quarter. Given the shift in tone today, we are sticking to our view that the Bank will be prepared to make policy less restrictive by beginning to cut interest rates at the April policy meeting.

Royce Mendes, managing director and head of macro strategy at Desjardins Securities

The Bank of Canada no longer sees the economy as overheated. The central bank now estimates that the economy is operating with a modest amount of slack. With the economy underperforming and expected to stagnate in the near-term, the reality is that the bar for any additional rate hikes is extremely high at this point.

We continue to believe that rate cuts will begin as early as April. The economy is facing a set of unique challenges in the form of the rising impact of mortgage renewals, slower population growth and CEBA loan repayments. As a result, central bankers should be able to begin easing policy to a less restrictive stance in the not-so-distant future.

Philip Petursson, chief investment strategist at IG Wealth Management

The tone of the statement said it all. The Bank outlined the case for slower global economic growth while seemingly acknowledging that the Canadian economy is in a recession. With comments that the “economy has stalled since the middle of 2023 and growth will likely remain close to zero through the first quarter of 2024″, the Bank is all but using the “R” word.

Despite inflation ticking higher for December, the BoC is no doubt aware that excluding mortgage interest costs, inflation on a year-over-year basis was 2.5% and well within the BoC’s target range. The BoC has to realize that the higher interest rates are keeping headline inflation higher, not lower. It is therefore without a doubt that the direction for rates is lower, not higher.

The statement continued along the narrative that the Governing Council wants to see further and sustained easing in core inflation while also highlighting that shelter costs remain the biggest contributor. If it weren’t for the already weakened Canadian economy, we may have taken this more seriously that this might suggest rate cuts are further out, but that’s not likely the case. Trying to read between the lines as to when the Bank might initiate its first cut leads to a second quarter target. To support the Bank’s belief that household spending “will likely pick up” in the second half of 2024, we would need to see relief for the consumer. That relief can only come with interest rate cuts given the current mortgage and rent burden. We are zoning in on the path to cuts – if not April than most certainly June.”

Charles St-Arnaud, chief economist with Alberta Central

We believe that the BoC will likely stay on hold until late spring to mid-year, when the opportunity for a cut will present itself. We believe that the BoC is unlikely to consider lowering its policy rate until the inflation is viewed as sustainably below 3%. This likely mean that its preferred core inflation measures and their momentums are around or below 2.5%, something we do not expect until May 2024. However, a much weaker economy 2024 is a risk that could force the BoC to move sooner. ... Whether we see an underperformance in hiring or job losses will determine whether we have a hard or soft landing in 2024.

James Orlando, director and senior economist, TD Economics

The Bank of Canada held the line today, but is starting to shift its tone in stronger acknowledgement of the problematic forces of shelter costs. Since the spring, BoC rhetoric has focused on the clear signs of weakness within the economy and this was feeling long in the tooth, now complemented by the dichotomy occurring between shelter costs and the opposing price dynamics elsewhere in the economy. What we know is that Canadians have cut spending over the last year (on a per person basis) as high rates have tightened consumers’ purse strings. Normally this would cause inflation to decelerate quickly, but structural imbalances in the real estate sector are keeping the BoC’s preferred inflation gauges elevated. Importantly, this factor was a big focus of today’s policy statement and had its own section in the MPR – an issue we called out in our early-January report.

While the Bank isn’t yet ready to signal a change in policy, markets are taking the lead. Odds are pointing to the first rate cut happening in April/June. We echo this sentiment. The BoC’s tight policy has caused the economy to flatline since last summer, which has quickly pushed the job market back into balance. Even the BoC’s quantitative tightening policy looks to have potentially gone too far with market overnight rates continuing to drift from the Bank’s target rate. With this alongside the realization that the BoC can’t set policy just based on elevated shelter inflation, it is clear that the central bank is getting ready to signal a rate cut in the coming months.

Benjamin Reitzes, managing director, Canadian rates and macro strategist, BMO Capital Markets

Perhaps the most important part of the statement is that the Bank believes that the Canadian economy is now running in excess supply. That should be encouraging for policymakers as it drives disinflationary pressure. However, we’re not there yet, and inflation remains a concern given “the persistence in underlying inflation.” Indeed, near the beginning of Governor Macklem’s opening statement he says that “We need to give these higher rates time to do their work.” And, toward the end, reiterates with “Monetary policy is working, and we need to continue to let it work.”

The rapid and sizeable rate hikes over the past two years are doing their job, but it looks like we’ll be at 5% for a while yet as the BoC wants to see a further slowing in inflation. BMO’s call for a June start to rate cuts looks perfectly reasonable at the moment.

National Bank economists Taylor Schleich, Jocelyn Paquet and Warren Lovely

The BoC left its policy rate unchanged but did not retain its explicit hiking bias. This is somewhat surprising to us given the recent strength in core inflation measures, however these pressures don’t appear to have meaningfully altered their outlook for inflation based on fresh forecasts. They also seem to be putting more weight on softening economic conditions, as the BoC now sees the economy operating in modest excess supply (a deterioration versus December’s characterization). On balance, the statement is marginally more dovish than we’d feared and the shifting stance advances the process towards an eventual policy rate pivot. Our read of this statement gives us a bit more confidence in our forecast for an April rate cut. When it comes to quantitative tightening, we were extremely surprised that there was no mention made of recent pressures in the repo market and thus on CORRA (Canadian Overnight Repo Rate Average). To us, this clearly warrants discussion and should’ve probably appeared in some capacity in the Monetary Policy Report.

Nathan Janzen, assistant chief economist, Royal Bank of Canada

Interest rates are already at levels that are high enough to restrict economic activity and wobbly-looking GDP growth and labour market backdrops mean the most likely trajectory for inflation going forward is still lower. ‘Core’ inflation measures have not yet shown the ‘sustained’ downward pressure towards the 2% target rate the BoC wants to see before pivoting to interest rate cuts. But we expect slower price growth alongside a weakening economic backdrop will push the BoC to start gradually lowering the policy rate late by mid-year.

