Canada’s benchmark stock index posted a 21.7 per cent return in 2021, a rally made all the more remarkable given it was its second straight year of double-digit gains amid the worst global pandemic in a century.
The Canadian index posted 62 new highs over the course of 2021, and surpassed the 20,000-point milestone for the first time in June.
A more than 50 per cent rally in the price of crude oil sparked a frenzy of buying in the Canadian oil patch, making several energy stocks among the best performers of the year. Long-suffering investors in Bombardier Inc. also found reward for their patience: The stock was one of the year’s best performers in the S&P/TSX Composite Index, which the stock rejoined in September.
On the flip side, cannabis investors exited 2021 with steep losses, as hopes faded of near-term federal legalization in the United States and the speedy generation of profits that would have helped justify their lofty valuations.
Here’s a look at how every stock in the TSX Composite made out during the year.
S&P/TSX Composite returns, 2021
|Company
|Ticker
|Industry Class.
|2021 Return (%)
|Mkt. Cap. ($ Mil.)
|52W High
|52W Low
|Dec. 31 Close ($)
|Baytex Energy Corp.
|BTE-T
|Energy
|466.7
|2,184
|4.39
|0.68
|3.91
|Paramount Resources Ltd.
|POU-T
|Energy
|396.8
|3,288
|25.31
|4.92
|24.59
|Advantage Energy Ltd.
|AAV-T
|Energy
|333.3
|1,321
|8.37
|1.69
|7.41
|Birchcliff Energy Ltd.
|BIR-T
|Energy
|266.8
|1,696
|7.85
|1.77
|6.46
|Bombardier Inc.
|BBD-B-T
|Industrials
|250.0
|3,939
|2.27
|0.46
|1.68
|Enerplus Corp.
|ERF-T
|Energy
|241.9
|3,363
|13.75
|3.94
|13.34
|Peyto Exploration & Dev't Corp.
|PEY-T
|Energy
|228.2
|1,575
|11.96
|2.90
|9.45
|Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd.
|TVE-T
|Energy
|203.1
|1,556
|3.95
|1.25
|3.85
|Vermilion Energy Inc.
|VET-T
|Energy
|179.9
|2,602
|16.72
|5.52
|15.90
|Hut 8 Mining Corp.
|HUT-T
|IT
|184.5
|1,641
|20.61
|3.37
|9.93
|MEG Energy Corp.
|MEG-T
|Energy
|162.9
|3,572
|12.34
|4.21
|11.70
|Tourmaline Oil Corp.
|TOU-T
|Energy
|147.0
|13,406
|48.14
|17.13
|40.84
|Lithium Americas Corp.
|LAC-T
|Materials
|130.4
|4,524
|53.09
|14.46
|36.82
|Freehold Royalties Ltd.
|FRU-T
|Energy
|135.6
|1,742
|13.17
|5.17
|11.65
|Capstone Mining Corp.
|CS-T
|Materials
|134.5
|2,265
|6.64
|2.37
|5.58
|ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc.
|ATA-T
|Industrials
|124.8
|4,683
|52.62
|21.67
|50.24
|Crescent Point Energy Corp.
|CPG-T
|Energy
|128.7
|3,872
|6.88
|2.96
|6.75
|Converge Technology Solutions Corp.
|CTS-T
|IT
|118.7
|2,348
|13.09
|4.58
|10.87
|TFI International Inc.
|TFII-T
|Industrials
|118.7
|13,099
|148.63
|64.74
|141.87
|ECN Capital Corp.
|ECN-T
|Financials
|116.1
|1,294
|12.24
|4.60
|5.34
|Trisura Group Ltd.
|TSU-T
|Financials
|114.2
|1,947
|49.43
|20.46
|47.69
|Secure Energy Services Inc.
|SES-T
|Energy
|115.3
|1,599
|6.58
|2.40
|5.26
|Denison Mines Corp.
|DML-T
|Energy
|107.1
|1,437
|2.64
|0.79
|1.74
|Aritzia Inc.
|ATZ-T
|Cons. Discretionary
|103.0
|5,769
|53.46
|24.39
|52.35
|Cenovus Energy Inc.
|CVE-T
|Energy
|101.5
|31,314
|16.77
|7.12
|15.51
|ARC Resources Ltd.
|ARX-T
|Energy
|97.1
|7,944
|13.34
|5.88
|11.50
|Imperial Oil Ltd.
|IMO-T
|Energy
|94.4
|31,029
|45.94
|24.01
|45.62
|goeasy Ltd.
|GSY-T
|Financials
|88.6
|2,913
|218.35
|91.20
|179.27
|Westshore Terminals Investment Corp.
|WTE-T
|Industrials
|83.9
|1,714
|28.90
|15.21
|26.82
|Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.
|CNQ-T
|Energy
|82.6
|62,788
|55.59
|28.67
|53.45
|Interfor Corp.
|IFP-T
|Materials
|81.5
|2,449
|40.66
|21.53
|40.51
|Energy Fuels Inc.
|EFR-T
|Energy
|78.9
|1,508
|14.33
|4.51
|9.66
|Shaw Communications Inc.
|SJR-B-T
|Comm. Services
|78.4
|19,146
|38.62
|21.85
|38.39
|Summit Industrial Income REIT
|SMU-UN-T
|Real Estate
|77.6
|4,110
|24.01
|13.08
|23.50
|CI Financial Corp.
|CIX-T
|Financials
|72.9
|5,253
|30.88
|14.91
|26.44
|Stelco Holdings Inc.
|STLC-T
|Materials
|84.6
|3,011
|51.09
|19.67
|41.22
|Stantec Inc.
|STN-T
|Industrials
|74.1
|7,901
|73.10
|40.75
|71.07
|Tricon Residential Inc.
|TCN-T
|Real Estate
|72.6
|5,212
|19.34
|11.00
|19.36
|Loblaw Companies Ltd.
|L-T
|Consumer Staples
|67.9
|34,586
|105.15
|60.86
|103.64
|Colliers International Group Inc.
|CIGI-T
|Real Estate
|66.5
|8,308
|190.63
|106.70
|188.38
|Boardwalk REIT
|BEI-UN-T
|Real Estate
|66.3
|2,548
|57.10
|33.06
|54.83
|Spin Master Corp.
|TOY-T
|Cons. Discretionary
|65.3
|4,915
|54.18
|25.54
|47.94
|Cameco Corp.
|CCO-T
|Energy
|62.2
|11,051
|35.47
|15.45
|27.58
|Nutrien Ltd.
|NTR-T
|Materials
|59.9
|54,270
|99.10
|59.69
|95.08
|Sprott Inc.
|SII-T
|Financials
|58.3
|1,433
|59.64
|35.86
|57.08
|Teck Resources Ltd.
|TECK-B-T
|Materials
|58.7
|19,333
|37.11
|21.86
|36.43
|George Weston Ltd.
|WN-T
|Consumer Staples
|57.2
|21,745
|150.63
|91.95
|146.66
|Whitecap Resources Inc.
|WCP-T
|Energy
|59.0
|4,563
|8.00
|4.46
|7.49
|Russel Metals Inc.
|RUS-T
|Industrials
|55.2
|2,109
|37.57
|22.33
|33.63
|NexGen Energy Ltd.
|NXE-T
|Energy
|57.8
|2,581
|8.09
|3.25
|5.54
|WSP Global Inc.
|WSP-T
|Industrials
|53.8
|21,536
|187.94
|109.69
|183.63
|Suncor Energy Inc.
|SU-T
|Energy
|54.0
|45,828
|34.35
|21.06
|31.65
|Gildan Activewear Inc.
|GIL-T
|Cons. Discretionary
|52.5
|10,424
|54.73
|31.72
|53.63
|AltaGas Ltd.
|ALA-T
|Utilities
|52.2
|7,609
|27.45
|18.51
|27.31
|Power Corporation of Canada
|POW-T
|Financials
|49.9
|28,484
|44.53
|28.81
|41.80
|West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.
|WFG-T
|Materials
|49.1
|13,002
|124.74
|73.30
|120.68
|Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
|IVN-T
|Materials
|50.4
|12,386
|10.59
|6.06
|10.32
|Brookfield Asset Management Inc.
|BAM-A-T
|Financials
|47.7
|121,192
|78.67
|48.01
|76.39
|Park Lawn Corp.
|PLC-T
|Cons. Discretionary
|50.3
|1,390
|42.04
|27.15
|41.50
|SmartCentres REIT
|SRU-UN-T
|Real Estate
|48.6
|4,644
|32.50
|22.76
|32.19
|Cominar REIT
|CUF-UN-T
|Real Estate
|48.2
|2,131
|11.81
|7.83
|11.69
|Thomson Reuters Corp.
|TRI-T
|Industrials
|47.5
|73,694
|156.62
|99.11
|151.27
|Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd.
|FFH-T
|Financials
|47.3
|16,536
|636.08
|427.49
|622.24
|Bank of Montreal
|BMO-T
|Financials
|45.9
|88,541
|141.37
|94.90
|136.19
|TransAlta Corp.
|TA-T
|Utilities
|47.6
|3,764
|14.61
|9.57
|14.05
|Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc.
|ZZZ-T
|Cons. Discretionary
|45.3
|1,383
|41.97
|25.15
|37.53
|Altus Group Ltd.
|AIF-T
|Real Estate
|45.8
|3,112
|72.33
|47.57
|70.97
|FirstService Corp.
|FSV-T
|Real Estate
|43.3
|10,990
|256.01
|168.02
|248.60
|Constellation Software Inc.
|CSU-T
|IT
|42.4
|50,196
|2,382.84
|1,530.35
|2,346.94
|BlackBerry Ltd.
|BB-T
|IT
|40.0
|6,947
|36.00
|8.34
|11.82
|SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.
|SNC-T
|Industrials
|42.6
|5,460
|38.25
|21.11
|30.91
|RioCan REIT
|REI-UN-T
|Real Estate
|43.3
|7,204
|23.22
|16.30
|22.94
|First Capital REIT
|FCR-UN-T
|Real Estate
|42.4
|4,120
|19.19
|13.39
|18.86
|Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
|CM-T
|Financials
|41.5
|66,503
|152.87
|107.44
|147.45
|The Descartes Systems Group Inc
|DSG-T
|IT
|40.5
|8,907
|115.29
|68.61
|104.62
|Killam Apartment REIT
|KMP-UN-T
|Real Estate
|42.2
|2,586
|23.53
|16.85
|23.59
|The Toronto-Dominion Bank
|TD-T
|Financials
|40.1
|177,174
|98.21
|71.65
|96.98
|Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.
|CF-T
|Financials
|38.0
|1,441
|16.62
|10.88
|15.08
|Granite REIT
|GRT-UN-T
|Real Estate
|40.2
|6,914
|105.79
|71.66
|105.40
|National Bank of Canada
|NA-T
|Financials
|39.0
|32,755
|106.10
|70.81
|96.44
|IGM Financial Inc.
|IGM-T
|Financials
|39.2
|10,959
|51.68
|33.43
|45.62
|The Bank of Nova Scotia
|BNS-T
|Financials
|38.0
|110,958
|91.77
|67.43
|89.55
|Canfor Corp.
|CFP-T
|Materials
|39.5
|3,964
|35.53
|21.92
|32.06
|Equitable Group Inc.
|EQB-T
|Financials
|37.9
|2,355
|84.78
|49.94
|68.91
|Topaz Energy Corp.
|TPZ-T
|Energy
|38.4
|2,470
|19.01
|13.42
|17.85
|PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.
|PSK-T
|Energy
|38.1
|3,236
|16.48
|10.06
|13.63
|Onex Corp.
|ONEX-T
|Financials
|36.6
|8,662
|100.90
|67.57
|99.28
|Celestica Inc.
|CLS-T
|IT
|37.3
|1,757
|14.87
|8.94
|14.10
|Dream Industrial REIT
|DIR-UN-T
|Real Estate
|37.2
|3,976
|17.60
|12.61
|17.22
|Pembina Pipeline Corp.
|PPL-T
|Energy
|36.1
|21,084
|43.00
|30.08
|38.37
|Crombie REIT
|CRR-UN-T
|Real Estate
|36.2
|3,047
|19.09
|13.93
|18.62
|iA Financial Corp. Inc.
|IAG-T
|Financials
|35.0
|7,792
|76.87
|53.95
|72.38
|Laurentian Bank of Canada
|LB-T
|Financials
|33.9
|1,761
|45.13
|30.85
|40.17
|Keyera Corp.
|KEY-T
|Energy
|34.7
|6,268
|35.75
|22.41
|28.53
|Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp.
|LIF-T
|Materials
|33.2
|2,409
|50.45
|31.10
|37.53
|Royal Bank of Canada
|RY-T
|Financials
|33.1
|191,561
|135.34
|103.22
|134.25
|Waste Connections, Inc.
|WCN-T
|Industrials
|33.8
|45,167
|177.50
|124.05
|172.45
|Home Capital Group Inc.
|HCG-T
|Financials
|31.5
|1,719
|46.92
|29.11
|39.07
|Richelieu Hardware Ltd.
|RCH-T
|Industrials
|33.2
|2,425
|46.55
|32.49
|43.63
|Bausch Health Companies Inc.
|BHC-T
|Health Care
|32.7
|12,649
|44.50
|25.51
|34.94
|First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
|FM-T
|Materials
|32.5
|20,748
|35.07
|19.21
|30.27
|BRP Inc.
|DOO-T
|Cons. Discretionary
|32.4
|9,039
|129.98
|80.72
|110.80
|Great-West Lifeco Inc.
|GWO-T
|Financials
|31.4
|35,294
|39.73
|28.85
|37.96
|Canadian Western Bank
|CWB-T
|Financials
|31.1
|3,254
|41.56
|28.12
|36.30
|Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.
|TRQ-T
|Materials
|31.4
|4,182
|26.45
|12.15
|20.80
|Enbridge Inc.
|ENB-T
|Energy
|30.0
|99,819
|54.00
|40.63
|49.41
|Dream Office REIT
|D.UN-T
|Real Estate
|30.1
|1,181
|24.48
|19.12
|24.63
|GFL Environmental Inc.
|GFL-T
|Industrials
|29.1
|16,070
|54.01
|35.28
|47.83
|Toromont Industries Ltd.
|TIH-T
|Industrials
|29.9
|9,334
|115.23
|84.61
|114.36
|Sun Life Financial Inc.
|SLF-T
|Financials
|28.8
|41,191
|71.73
|55.92
|70.41
|InterRent REIT
|IIP-UN-T
|Real Estate
|29.1
|2,401
|18.64
|12.96
|17.31
|BCE Inc.
|BCE-T
|Comm. Services
|27.9
|59,930
|67.08
|54.18
|65.81
|Premium Brands Holdings Corp.
|PBH-T
|Consumer Staples
|28.1
|5,563
|137.75
|99.76
|126.44
|H&R REIT
|HR-UN-T
|Real Estate
|28.7
|4,644
|17.27
|11.99
|16.25
|Parex Resources Inc.
|PXT-T
|Energy
|26.2
|2,610
|26.00
|17.28
|21.61
|Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.
|BIP-UN-T
|Utilities
|27.8
|23,483
|78.89
|61.69
|76.95
|Canadian Utilities Ltd.
|CU-T
|Utilities
|24.1
|9,846
|37.00
|29.96
|36.69
|Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.
|ATD-T
|Consumer Staples
|22.8
|56,797
|53.95
|36.90
|53.00
|Canada Goose Holdings Inc.
|GOOS-T
|Cons. Discretionary
|23.9
|5,001
|67.33
|35.80
|46.88
|TELUS Corp.
|T-T
|Comm. Services
|23.6
|40,551
|30.04
|24.93
|29.79
|Shopify Inc.
|SHOP-T
|IT
|21.7
|224,551
|2,254.10
|1,285.19
|1,743.07
|Brookfield Business Partners L.P.
|BBU-UN-T
|Industrials
|23.4
|8,645
|66.46
|45.25
|58.28
|Pretium Resources Inc.
|PVG-T
|Materials
|22.1
|3,362
|18.57
|10.40
|17.82
|Emera Inc.
|EMA-T
|Utilities
|22.3
|16,465
|63.71
|49.66
|63.22
|Dollarama Inc.
|DOL-T
|Conss Discretionary
|22.5
|18,822
|64.49
|46.56
|63.31
|Exchange Income Corp.
|EIF-T
|Industrials
|21.6
|1,968
|47.77
|35.12
|42.14
|Choice Properties REIT
|CHP-UN-T
|Real Estate
|22.5
|4,962
|15.40
|12.53
|15.19
|Fortis Inc.
|FTS-T
|Utilities
|21.8
|28,913
|61.54
|48.97
|61.03
|Canadian Apartment Properties REIT
|CAR-UN-T
|Real Estate
|22.7
|10,424
|62.77
|48.45
|59.96
|ATCO Ltd.
|ACO-X-T
|Utilities
|22.2
|4,846
|46.19
|35.70
|42.70
|Allied Properties REIT
|AP-UN-T
|Real Estate
|20.9
|5,615
|46.55
|35.40
|43.95
|Metro Inc.
|MRU-T
|Consumer Staples
|20.5
|16,314
|68.34
|52.63
|67.32
|Finning International Inc.
|FTT-T
|Industrials
|21.1
|5,089
|40.22
|26.56
|31.88
|TC Energy Corp.
|TRP-T
|Energy
|20.3
|57,649
|68.20
|51.10
|58.83
|Artis REIT
|AX-UN-T
|Real Estate
|20.8
|1,482
|12.12
|10.31
|11.94
|CCL Industries Inc.
|CCL-B-T
|Materials
|18.8
|12,224
|75.19
|57.43
|67.83
|Capital Power Corp.
|CPX-T
|Utilities
|18.9
|4,573
|45.05
|33.31
|39.46
|Hydro One Ltd.
|H-T
|Utilities
|18.9
|19,574
|32.88
|26.38
|32.91
|Magna International Inc.
|MG-T
|Cons. Discretionary
|15.8
|30,794
|126.00
|87.42
|102.35
|NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT
|NWH-UN-T
|Real Estate
|15.9
|3,012
|13.90
|12.32
|13.81
|Corus Entertainment Inc.
|CJR-B-T
|Comm. Services
|16.1
|988
|6.54
|4.21
|4.76
|Gibson Energy Inc.
|GEI-T
|Energy
|15.9
|3,272
|26.98
|18.78
|22.42
|CT REIT
|CRT-UN-T
|Real Estate
|15.7
|4,019
|18.42
|15.11
|17.32
|Primo Water Corp.
|PRMW-T
|Consumer Staples
|13.4
|3,594
|25.31
|17.94
|22.32
|Empire Company Ltd.
|EMP-A-T
|Consumer Staples
|12.4
|10,249
|42.93
|34.49
|38.54
|Canadian National Railway Company
|CNR-T
|Industrials
|12.9
|109,611
|168.66
|125.00
|155.38
|Jamieson Wellness Inc.
|JWEL-T
|Consumer Staples
|12.8
|1,620
|41.74
|32.70
|40.14
|Manulife Financial Corp.
|MFC-T
|Financials
|11.6
|47,226
|27.67
|22.32
|24.11
|Sienna Senior Living Inc.
|SIA-T
|Health Care
|12.6
|1,006
|16.85
|12.72
|15.03
|Superior Plus Corp.
|SPB-T
|Utilities
|12.3
|2,287
|16.24
|11.97
|13.00
|Linamar Corp.
|LNR-T
|Cons. Discretionary
|12.2
|4,903
|91.98
|63.44
|74.93
|Canadian Tire Corp., Ltd.
|CTC-A-T
|Cons. Discretionary
|11.3
|11,598
|213.85
|159.44
|181.44
|Intertape Polymer Group Inc.
|ITP-T
|Materials
|12.3
|1,552
|32.88
|22.37
|26.32
|CGI Inc.
|GIB-A-T
|IT
|10.8
|27,255
|116.88
|93.88
|111.85
|Intact Financial Corp.
|IFC-T
|Financials
|11.4
|28,930
|178.28
|140.50
|164.42
|Chartwell Retirement Residences
|CSH-UN-T
|Health Care
|11.1
|2,753
|13.76
|10.45
|11.82
|Mullen Group Ltd.
|MTL-T
|Industrials
|11.0
|1,103
|14.48
|9.80
|11.63
|The North West Company Inc.
|NWC-T
|Consumer Staples
|10.1
|1,656
|38.20
|30.24
|34.24
|Franco-Nevada Corp.
|FNV-T
|Materials
|10.6
|33,422
|205.25
|133.63
|174.94
|Nuvei Corp.
|NVEI-T
|IT
|5.41
|12,163
|180.00
|54.47
|82.00
|Aecon Group Inc.
|ARE-T
|Industrials
|7.14
|1,025
|22.28
|15.95
|16.88
|MTY Food Group Inc.
|MTY-T
|Cons. Discretionary
|9.83
|1,528
|72.10
|47.15
|63.28
|Open Text Corp.
|OTEX-T
|IT
|6.28
|16,587
|70.64
|55.85
|60.09
|Docebo Inc.
|DCBO-T
|IT
|2.56
|2,892
|117.55
|47.22
|84.87
|Maple Leaf Foods Inc.
|MFI-T
|Consumer Staples
|6.5
|3,650
|31.77
|23.56
|29.26
|Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
|WDO-T
|Materials
|8.38
|1,591
|13.52
|7.78
|11.51
|Cogeco Communications Inc.
|CCA-T
|Comm. Services
|5.41
|4,690
|123.07
|95.71
|100.73
|Rogers Communications Inc.
|RCI-B-T
|Comm. Services
|5.03
|30,611
|67.59
|54.69
|60.23
|Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.
|CP-T
|Industrials
|3.91
|84,833
|100.00
|82.12
|90.98
|Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
|WPM-T
|Materials
|3.47
|24,570
|59.85
|44.09
|54.28
|TMX Group Ltd.
|X-T
|Financials
|3.21
|7,165
|145.69
|120.13
|128.25
|Transcontinental Inc.
|TCL-A-T
|Materials
|3.26
|1,769
|26.45
|18.25
|20.31
|Hudbay Minerals Inc.
|HBM-T
|Materials
|3.05
|2,388
|11.62
|6.70
|9.16
|Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.
|KL-T
|Materials
|2.74
|13,960
|58.43
|40.07
|53.01
|Osisko Mining Inc.
|OSK-T
|Materials
|2.97
|1,323
|3.97
|2.33
|3.81
|Restaurant Brands International Inc.
|QSR-T
|Cons. Discretionary
|2.72
|24,361
|90.94
|69.28
|76.79
|Kinaxis Inc.
|KXS-T
|IT
|(1.67)
|4,955
|229.98
|124.05
|177.33
|Element Fleet Management Corp.
|EFN-T
|Financials
|(1.75)
|5,301
|15.28
|11.72
|12.88
|Cascades Inc.
|CAS-T
|Materials
|(1.37)
|1,405
|18.48
|12.82
|13.97
|Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd
|OR-T
|Materials
|(2.67)
|2,562
|18.40
|12.39
|15.48
|Winpak Ltd.
|WPK-T
|Materials
|(6.22)
|2,419
|45.59
|34.74
|37.17
|Ero Copper Corp.
|ERO-T
|Materials
|(5.48)
|1,719
|29.76
|17.09
|19.30
|Air Canada
|AC-T
|Industrials
|(7.2)
|7,629
|31.00
|19.31
|21.13
|K92 Mining Inc.
|KNT-T
|Materials
|(5.52)
|1,579
|9.36
|5.75
|7.19
|Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.
|AQN-T
|Utilities
|(8.86)
|12,349
|22.67
|17.16
|18.27
|Boyd Group Services Inc.
|BYD-T
|Industrials
|(8.85)
|4,290
|267.00
|183.00
|199.62
|Dye & Durham Ltd.
|DND-T
|IT
|(11.0)
|3,145
|53.13
|35.51
|44.88
|Lundin Mining Corp.
|LUN-T
|Materials
|(9.34)
|7,256
|16.07
|8.56
|9.88
|TransAlta Renewables Inc.
|RNW-T
|Utilities
|(9.7)
|4,993
|24.47
|18.15
|18.75
|CAE Inc.
|CAE-T
|Industrials
|(9.53)
|9,998
|42.43
|27.72
|31.91
|Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc.
|RBA-T
|Industrials
|(10.7)
|8,659
|97.40
|64.71
|77.46
|Parkland Corp.
|PKI-T
|Energy
|(11.0)
|5,351
|45.10
|32.78
|34.77
|Quebecor Inc.
|QBR-B-T
|Comm. Services
|(8.61)
|6,747
|36.82
|27.50
|28.94
|OceanaGold Corp.
|OGC-T
|Materials
|(10.6)
|1,542
|2.85
|1.74
|2.20
|Stella-Jones Inc.
|SJ-T
|Materials
|(12.1)
|2,599
|54.09
|38.58
|40.01
|SSR Mining Inc.
|SSRM-T
|Materials
|(11.3)
|4,739
|27.79
|17.29
|22.39
|Alamos Gold Inc.
|AGI-T
|Materials
|(11.4)
|3,798
|12.63
|8.60
|9.73
|Sandstorm Gold Ltd.
|SSL-T
|Materials
|(13.9)
|1,523
|11.34
|6.86
|7.85
|Methanex Corp.
|MX-T
|Materials
|(13.7)
|3,837
|65.22
|37.85
|50.04
|NFI Group Inc.
|NFI-T
|Industrials
|(12.9)
|1,551
|32.74
|18.41
|20.26
|Barrick Gold Corp.
|ABX-T
|Materials
|(13.9)
|42,685
|31.85
|22.30
|24.05
|IAMGOLD Corp.
|IMG-T
|Materials
|(15.6)
|1,908
|5.04
|2.75
|3.94
|Dundee Precious Metals Inc.
|DPM-T
|Materials
|(12.8)
|1,464
|9.95
|6.99
|7.82
|Northland Power Inc.
|NPI-T
|Utilities
|(14.5)
|8,566
|51.45
|36.07
|37.95
|LifeWorks Inc.
|LWRK-T
|Industrials
|(15.7)
|1,767
|37.56
|24.20
|25.53
|Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd.
|BDGI-T
|Industrials
|(15.1)
|1,084
|46.58
|28.89
|31.79
|Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.
|BEP-UN-T
|Utilities
|(15.0)
|21,169
|63.39
|41.88
|45.31
|Endeavour Silver Corp.
|EDR-T
|Materials
|(16.8)
|912
|9.32
|4.77
|5.35
|First Majestic Silver Corp.
|FR-T
|Materials
|(17.5)
|3,611
|30.75
|12.74
|14.07
|Saputo Inc.
|SAP-T
|Consumer Staples
|(18.3)
|11,852
|42.42
|27.54
|28.50
|Enghouse Systems Ltd.
|ENGH-T
|IT
|(18.7)
|2,711
|66.66
|43.31
|48.43
|Kinross Gold Corp.
|K-T
|Materials
|(19.9)
|9,177
|10.37
|6.35
|7.34
|Martinrea International Inc.
|MRE-T
|Cons. Discretionary
|(21.3)
|924
|16.27
|9.59
|11.50
|Cargojet Inc.
|CJT-T
|Industrials
|(22.0)
|2,864
|225.31
|159.74
|166.57
|Seabridge Gold Inc.
|SEA-T
|Materials
|(22.0)
|1,636
|29.00
|18.95
|20.90
|Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd.
|AEM-T
|Materials
|(22.8)
|16,432
|98.06
|60.18
|67.25
|MAG Silver Corp.
|MAG-T
|Materials
|(23.9)
|1,929
|31.21
|17.88
|19.83
|Yamana Gold Inc.
|YRI-T
|Materials
|(24.8)
|5,137
|7.85
|4.78
|5.32
|Boralex Inc.
|BLX-T
|Utilities
|(25.3)
|3,532
|56.70
|32.94
|34.68
|Pan American Silver Corp.
|PAAS-T
|Materials
|(27.3)
|6,711
|50.70
|27.65
|31.56
|B2Gold Corp.
|BTO-T
|Materials
|(27.3)
|5,236
|7.67
|4.21
|4.98
|Eldorado Gold Corp.
|ELD-T
|Materials
|(29.7)
|2,180
|18.43
|9.52
|11.86
|SilverCrest Metals Inc.
|SIL-T
|Materials
|(29.5)
|1,451
|16.37
|8.30
|10.00
|The Lion Electric Company
|LEV-T
|Industrials
|(29.7)
|2,372
|35.25
|11.31
|12.50
|Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.
|INE-T
|Utilities
|(29.6)
|3,565
|32.48
|17.57
|18.60
|NovaGold Resources Inc.
|NG-T
|Materials
|(29.6)
|2,847
|13.33
|8.21
|8.67
|New Gold Inc.
|NGD-T
|Materials
|(32.5)
|1,321
|3.05
|1.29
|1.89
|Torex Gold Resources Inc.
|TXG-T
|Materials
|(31.1)
|1,125
|20.95
|11.79
|13.15
|Centerra Gold Inc.
|CG-T
|Materials
|(32.3)
|2,895
|16.00
|8.21
|9.75
|Aurora Cannabis Inc.
|ACB-T
|Health Care
|(35.4)
|1,396
|24.10
|6.94
|6.85
|Equinox Gold Corp.
|EQX-T
|Materials
|(35.0)
|2,538
|14.33
|7.53
|8.56
|WELL Health Technologies Corp.
|WELL-T
|Health Care
|(39.0)
|1,055
|9.84
|4.64
|4.91
|Village Farms International, Inc.
|VFF-T
|Consumer Staples
|(37.0)
|709
|25.78
|7.25
|8.12
|Lightspeed Commerce Inc.
|LSPD-T
|IT
|(43.1)
|7,945
|165.87
|49.00
|51.08
|Cronos Group Inc.
|CRON-T
|Health Care
|(43.7)
|1,908
|20.08
|4.86
|4.98
|Silvercorp Metals Inc.
|SVM-T
|Materials
|(44.1)
|844
|10.93
|4.31
|4.73
|Ballard Power Systems Inc.
|BLDP-T
|Industrials
|(46.6)
|4,801
|53.90
|15.03
|15.89
|Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.
|FVI-T
|Materials
|(52.8)
|1,452
|12.61
|3.77
|4.94
|Canopy Growth Corp.
|WEED-T
|Health Care
|(64.8)
|4,484
|71.60
|11.04
|11.04
|TELUS International (Cda) Inc.
|TIXT-T
|IT
|n/a
|11,271
|51.03
|34.42
|41.84
|Tilray, Inc.
|TLRY-T
|Health Care
|n/a
|4,418
|29.46
|8.91
|8.90
