David MilsteadInstitutional Investment Reporter
Darcy Keith

Canada’s benchmark stock index posted a 21.7 per cent return in 2021, a rally made all the more remarkable given it was its second straight year of double-digit gains amid the worst global pandemic in a century.

The Canadian index posted 62 new highs over the course of 2021, and surpassed the 20,000-point milestone for the first time in June.

A more than 50 per cent rally in the price of crude oil sparked a frenzy of buying in the Canadian oil patch, making several energy stocks among the best performers of the year. Long-suffering investors in Bombardier Inc. also found reward for their patience: The stock was one of the year’s best performers in the S&P/TSX Composite Index, which the stock rejoined in September.

On the flip side, cannabis investors exited 2021 with steep losses, as hopes faded of near-term federal legalization in the United States and the speedy generation of profits that would have helped justify their lofty valuations.

Here’s a look at how every stock in the TSX Composite made out during the year.

S&P/TSX Composite returns, 2021

CompanyTickerIndustry Class.2021 Return (%)Mkt. Cap. ($ Mil.)52W High52W LowDec. 31 Close ($)
Baytex Energy Corp.BTE-TEnergy 466.7 2,184 4.390.683.91
Paramount Resources Ltd.POU-TEnergy 396.8 3,288 25.314.9224.59
Advantage Energy Ltd.AAV-TEnergy 333.3 1,321 8.371.697.41
Birchcliff Energy Ltd.BIR-TEnergy 266.8 1,696 7.851.776.46
Bombardier Inc.BBD-B-TIndustrials 250.0 3,939 2.270.461.68
Enerplus Corp.ERF-TEnergy 241.9 3,363 13.753.9413.34
Peyto Exploration & Dev't Corp.PEY-TEnergy 228.2 1,575 11.962.909.45
Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd.TVE-TEnergy 203.1 1,556 3.951.253.85
Vermilion Energy Inc.VET-TEnergy 179.9 2,602 16.725.5215.90
Hut 8 Mining Corp.HUT-TIT 184.5 1,641 20.613.379.93
MEG Energy Corp.MEG-TEnergy 162.9 3,572 12.344.2111.70
Tourmaline Oil Corp.TOU-TEnergy 147.0 13,406 48.1417.1340.84
Lithium Americas Corp.LAC-TMaterials 130.4 4,524 53.0914.4636.82
Freehold Royalties Ltd.FRU-TEnergy 135.6 1,742 13.175.1711.65
Capstone Mining Corp.CS-TMaterials 134.5 2,265 6.642.375.58
ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc.ATA-TIndustrials 124.8 4,683 52.6221.6750.24
Crescent Point Energy Corp.CPG-TEnergy 128.7 3,872 6.882.966.75
Converge Technology Solutions Corp.CTS-TIT 118.7 2,348 13.094.5810.87
TFI International Inc.TFII-TIndustrials 118.7 13,099 148.6364.74141.87
ECN Capital Corp.ECN-TFinancials 116.1 1,294 12.244.605.34
Trisura Group Ltd.TSU-TFinancials 114.2 1,947 49.4320.4647.69
Secure Energy Services Inc.SES-TEnergy 115.3 1,599 6.582.405.26
Denison Mines Corp.DML-TEnergy 107.1 1,437 2.640.791.74
Aritzia Inc.ATZ-TCons. Discretionary 103.0 5,769 53.4624.3952.35
Cenovus Energy Inc.CVE-TEnergy 101.5 31,314 16.777.1215.51
ARC Resources Ltd.ARX-TEnergy 97.1 7,944 13.345.8811.50
Imperial Oil Ltd.IMO-TEnergy 94.4 31,029 45.9424.0145.62
goeasy Ltd.GSY-TFinancials 88.6 2,913 218.3591.20179.27
Westshore Terminals Investment Corp.WTE-TIndustrials 83.9 1,714 28.9015.2126.82
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.CNQ-TEnergy 82.6 62,788 55.5928.6753.45
Interfor Corp.IFP-TMaterials 81.5 2,449 40.6621.5340.51
Energy Fuels Inc.EFR-TEnergy 78.9 1,508 14.334.519.66
Shaw Communications Inc.SJR-B-TComm. Services 78.4 19,146 38.6221.8538.39
Summit Industrial Income REITSMU-UN-TReal Estate 77.6 4,110 24.0113.0823.50
CI Financial Corp.CIX-TFinancials 72.9 5,253 30.8814.9126.44
Stelco Holdings Inc.STLC-TMaterials 84.6 3,011 51.0919.6741.22
Stantec Inc.STN-TIndustrials 74.1 7,901 73.1040.7571.07
Tricon Residential Inc.TCN-TReal Estate 72.6 5,212 19.3411.0019.36
Loblaw Companies Ltd.L-TConsumer Staples 67.9 34,586 105.1560.86103.64
Colliers International Group Inc.CIGI-TReal Estate 66.5 8,308 190.63106.70188.38
Boardwalk REITBEI-UN-TReal Estate 66.3 2,548 57.1033.0654.83
Spin Master Corp.TOY-TCons. Discretionary 65.3 4,915 54.1825.5447.94
Cameco Corp.CCO-TEnergy 62.2 11,051 35.4715.4527.58
Nutrien Ltd.NTR-TMaterials 59.9 54,270 99.1059.6995.08
Sprott Inc.SII-TFinancials 58.3 1,433 59.6435.8657.08
Teck Resources Ltd.TECK-B-TMaterials 58.7 19,333 37.1121.8636.43
George Weston Ltd.WN-TConsumer Staples 57.2 21,745 150.6391.95146.66
Whitecap Resources Inc.WCP-TEnergy 59.0 4,563 8.004.467.49
Russel Metals Inc.RUS-TIndustrials 55.2 2,109 37.5722.3333.63
NexGen Energy Ltd.NXE-TEnergy 57.8 2,581 8.093.255.54
WSP Global Inc.WSP-TIndustrials 53.8 21,536 187.94109.69183.63
Suncor Energy Inc.SU-TEnergy 54.0 45,828 34.3521.0631.65
Gildan Activewear Inc.GIL-TCons. Discretionary 52.5 10,424 54.7331.7253.63
AltaGas Ltd.ALA-TUtilities 52.2 7,609 27.4518.5127.31
Power Corporation of CanadaPOW-TFinancials 49.9 28,484 44.5328.8141.80
West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.WFG-TMaterials 49.1 13,002 124.7473.30120.68
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.IVN-TMaterials 50.4 12,386 10.596.0610.32
Brookfield Asset Management Inc.BAM-A-TFinancials 47.7 121,192 78.6748.0176.39
Park Lawn Corp.PLC-TCons. Discretionary 50.3 1,390 42.0427.1541.50
SmartCentres REITSRU-UN-TReal Estate 48.6 4,644 32.5022.7632.19
Cominar REITCUF-UN-TReal Estate 48.2 2,131 11.817.8311.69
Thomson Reuters Corp.TRI-TIndustrials 47.5 73,694 156.6299.11151.27
Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd.FFH-TFinancials 47.3 16,536 636.08427.49622.24
Bank of MontrealBMO-TFinancials 45.9 88,541 141.3794.90136.19
TransAlta Corp.TA-TUtilities 47.6 3,764 14.619.5714.05
Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc.ZZZ-TCons. Discretionary 45.3 1,383 41.9725.1537.53
Altus Group Ltd.AIF-TReal Estate 45.8 3,112 72.3347.5770.97
FirstService Corp.FSV-TReal Estate 43.3 10,990 256.01168.02248.60
Constellation Software Inc.CSU-TIT 42.4 50,196 2,382.841,530.352,346.94
BlackBerry Ltd.BB-TIT 40.0 6,947 36.008.3411.82
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.SNC-TIndustrials 42.6 5,460 38.2521.1130.91
RioCan REITREI-UN-TReal Estate 43.3 7,204 23.2216.3022.94
First Capital REITFCR-UN-TReal Estate 42.4 4,120 19.1913.3918.86
Canadian Imperial Bank of CommerceCM-TFinancials 41.5 66,503 152.87107.44147.45
The Descartes Systems Group IncDSG-TIT 40.5 8,907 115.2968.61104.62
Killam Apartment REITKMP-UN-TReal Estate 42.2 2,586 23.5316.8523.59
The Toronto-Dominion BankTD-TFinancials 40.1 177,174 98.2171.6596.98
Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.CF-TFinancials 38.0 1,441 16.6210.8815.08
Granite REITGRT-UN-TReal Estate 40.2 6,914 105.7971.66105.40
National Bank of CanadaNA-TFinancials 39.0 32,755 106.1070.8196.44
IGM Financial Inc.IGM-TFinancials 39.2 10,959 51.6833.4345.62
The Bank of Nova ScotiaBNS-TFinancials 38.0 110,958 91.7767.4389.55
Canfor Corp.CFP-TMaterials 39.5 3,964 35.5321.9232.06
Equitable Group Inc.EQB-TFinancials 37.9 2,355 84.7849.9468.91
Topaz Energy Corp.TPZ-TEnergy 38.4 2,470 19.0113.4217.85
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.PSK-TEnergy 38.1 3,236 16.4810.0613.63
Onex Corp.ONEX-TFinancials 36.6 8,662 100.9067.5799.28
Celestica Inc.CLS-TIT 37.3 1,757 14.878.9414.10
Dream Industrial REITDIR-UN-TReal Estate 37.2 3,976 17.6012.6117.22
Pembina Pipeline Corp.PPL-TEnergy 36.1 21,084 43.0030.0838.37
Crombie REITCRR-UN-TReal Estate 36.2 3,047 19.0913.9318.62
iA Financial Corp. Inc.IAG-TFinancials 35.0 7,792 76.8753.9572.38
Laurentian Bank of CanadaLB-TFinancials 33.9 1,761 45.1330.8540.17
Keyera Corp.KEY-TEnergy 34.7 6,268 35.7522.4128.53
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp.LIF-TMaterials 33.2 2,409 50.4531.1037.53
Royal Bank of CanadaRY-TFinancials 33.1 191,561 135.34103.22134.25
Waste Connections, Inc.WCN-TIndustrials 33.8 45,167 177.50124.05172.45
Home Capital Group Inc.HCG-TFinancials 31.5 1,719 46.9229.1139.07
Richelieu Hardware Ltd.RCH-TIndustrials 33.2 2,425 46.5532.4943.63
Bausch Health Companies Inc.BHC-THealth Care 32.7 12,649 44.5025.5134.94
First Quantum Minerals Ltd.FM-TMaterials 32.5 20,748 35.0719.2130.27
BRP Inc.DOO-TCons. Discretionary 32.4 9,039 129.9880.72110.80
Great-West Lifeco Inc.GWO-TFinancials 31.4 35,294 39.7328.8537.96
Canadian Western BankCWB-TFinancials 31.1 3,254 41.5628.1236.30
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.TRQ-TMaterials 31.4 4,182 26.4512.1520.80
Enbridge Inc.ENB-TEnergy 30.0 99,819 54.0040.6349.41
Dream Office REITD.UN-TReal Estate 30.1 1,181 24.4819.1224.63
GFL Environmental Inc.GFL-TIndustrials 29.1 16,070 54.0135.2847.83
Toromont Industries Ltd.TIH-TIndustrials 29.9 9,334 115.2384.61114.36
Sun Life Financial Inc.SLF-TFinancials 28.8 41,191 71.7355.9270.41
InterRent REITIIP-UN-TReal Estate 29.1 2,401 18.6412.9617.31
BCE Inc.BCE-TComm. Services 27.9 59,930 67.0854.1865.81
Premium Brands Holdings Corp.PBH-TConsumer Staples 28.1 5,563 137.7599.76126.44
H&R REITHR-UN-TReal Estate 28.7 4,644 17.2711.9916.25
Parex Resources Inc.PXT-TEnergy 26.2 2,610 26.0017.2821.61
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.BIP-UN-TUtilities 27.8 23,483 78.8961.6976.95
Canadian Utilities Ltd.CU-TUtilities 24.1 9,846 37.0029.9636.69
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.ATD-TConsumer Staples 22.8 56,797 53.9536.9053.00
Canada Goose Holdings Inc.GOOS-TCons. Discretionary 23.9 5,001 67.3335.8046.88
TELUS Corp.T-TComm. Services 23.6 40,551 30.0424.9329.79
Shopify Inc.SHOP-TIT 21.7 224,551 2,254.101,285.191,743.07
Brookfield Business Partners L.P.BBU-UN-TIndustrials 23.4 8,645 66.4645.2558.28
Pretium Resources Inc.PVG-TMaterials 22.1 3,362 18.5710.4017.82
Emera Inc.EMA-TUtilities 22.3 16,465 63.7149.6663.22
Dollarama Inc.DOL-TConss Discretionary 22.5 18,822 64.4946.5663.31
Exchange Income Corp.EIF-TIndustrials 21.6 1,968 47.7735.1242.14
Choice Properties REITCHP-UN-TReal Estate 22.5 4,962 15.4012.5315.19
Fortis Inc.FTS-TUtilities 21.8 28,913 61.5448.9761.03
Canadian Apartment Properties REITCAR-UN-TReal Estate 22.7 10,424 62.7748.4559.96
ATCO Ltd.ACO-X-TUtilities 22.2 4,846 46.1935.7042.70
Allied Properties REITAP-UN-TReal Estate 20.9 5,615 46.5535.4043.95
Metro Inc.MRU-TConsumer Staples 20.5 16,314 68.3452.6367.32
Finning International Inc.FTT-TIndustrials 21.1 5,089 40.2226.5631.88
TC Energy Corp.TRP-TEnergy 20.3 57,649 68.2051.1058.83
Artis REITAX-UN-TReal Estate 20.8 1,482 12.1210.3111.94
CCL Industries Inc.CCL-B-TMaterials 18.8 12,224 75.1957.4367.83
Capital Power Corp.CPX-TUtilities 18.9 4,573 45.0533.3139.46
Hydro One Ltd.H-TUtilities 18.9 19,574 32.8826.3832.91
Magna International Inc.MG-TCons. Discretionary 15.8 30,794 126.0087.42102.35
NorthWest Healthcare Properties REITNWH-UN-TReal Estate 15.9 3,012 13.9012.3213.81
Corus Entertainment Inc.CJR-B-TComm. Services 16.1 988 6.544.214.76
Gibson Energy Inc.GEI-TEnergy 15.9 3,272 26.9818.7822.42
CT REITCRT-UN-TReal Estate 15.7 4,019 18.4215.1117.32
Primo Water Corp.PRMW-TConsumer Staples 13.4 3,594 25.3117.9422.32
Empire Company Ltd.EMP-A-TConsumer Staples 12.4 10,249 42.9334.4938.54
Canadian National Railway CompanyCNR-TIndustrials 12.9 109,611 168.66125.00155.38
Jamieson Wellness Inc.JWEL-TConsumer Staples 12.8 1,620 41.7432.7040.14
Manulife Financial Corp.MFC-TFinancials 11.6 47,226 27.6722.3224.11
Sienna Senior Living Inc.SIA-THealth Care 12.6 1,006 16.8512.7215.03
Superior Plus Corp.SPB-TUtilities 12.3 2,287 16.2411.9713.00
Linamar Corp.LNR-TCons. Discretionary 12.2 4,903 91.9863.4474.93
Canadian Tire Corp., Ltd.CTC-A-TCons. Discretionary 11.3 11,598 213.85159.44181.44
Intertape Polymer Group Inc.ITP-TMaterials 12.3 1,552 32.8822.3726.32
CGI Inc.GIB-A-TIT 10.8 27,255 116.8893.88111.85
Intact Financial Corp.IFC-TFinancials 11.4 28,930 178.28140.50164.42
Chartwell Retirement ResidencesCSH-UN-THealth Care 11.1 2,753 13.7610.4511.82
Mullen Group Ltd.MTL-TIndustrials 11.0 1,103 14.489.8011.63
The North West Company Inc.NWC-TConsumer Staples 10.1 1,656 38.2030.2434.24
Franco-Nevada Corp.FNV-TMaterials 10.6 33,422 205.25133.63174.94
Nuvei Corp.NVEI-TIT 5.41 12,163 180.0054.4782.00
Aecon Group Inc.ARE-TIndustrials 7.14 1,025 22.2815.9516.88
MTY Food Group Inc.MTY-TCons. Discretionary 9.83 1,528 72.1047.1563.28
Open Text Corp.OTEX-TIT 6.28 16,587 70.6455.8560.09
Docebo Inc.DCBO-TIT 2.56 2,892 117.5547.2284.87
Maple Leaf Foods Inc.MFI-TConsumer Staples 6.5 3,650 31.7723.5629.26
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.WDO-TMaterials 8.38 1,591 13.527.7811.51
Cogeco Communications Inc.CCA-TComm. Services 5.41 4,690 123.0795.71100.73
Rogers Communications Inc.RCI-B-TComm. Services 5.03 30,611 67.5954.6960.23
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.CP-TIndustrials 3.91 84,833 100.0082.1290.98
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.WPM-TMaterials 3.47 24,570 59.8544.0954.28
TMX Group Ltd.X-TFinancials 3.21 7,165 145.69120.13128.25
Transcontinental Inc.TCL-A-TMaterials 3.26 1,769 26.4518.2520.31
Hudbay Minerals Inc.HBM-TMaterials 3.05 2,388 11.626.709.16
Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.KL-TMaterials 2.74 13,960 58.4340.0753.01
Osisko Mining Inc.OSK-TMaterials 2.97 1,323 3.972.333.81
Restaurant Brands International Inc.QSR-TCons. Discretionary 2.72 24,361 90.9469.2876.79
Kinaxis Inc.KXS-TIT (1.67) 4,955 229.98124.05177.33
Element Fleet Management Corp.EFN-TFinancials (1.75) 5,301 15.2811.7212.88
Cascades Inc.CAS-TMaterials (1.37) 1,405 18.4812.8213.97
Osisko Gold Royalties LtdOR-TMaterials (2.67) 2,562 18.4012.3915.48
Winpak Ltd.WPK-TMaterials (6.22) 2,419 45.5934.7437.17
Ero Copper Corp.ERO-TMaterials (5.48) 1,719 29.7617.0919.30
Air CanadaAC-TIndustrials (7.2) 7,629 31.0019.3121.13
K92 Mining Inc.KNT-TMaterials (5.52) 1,579 9.365.757.19
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.AQN-TUtilities (8.86) 12,349 22.6717.1618.27
Boyd Group Services Inc.BYD-TIndustrials (8.85) 4,290 267.00183.00199.62
Dye & Durham Ltd.DND-TIT (11.0) 3,145 53.1335.5144.88
Lundin Mining Corp.LUN-TMaterials (9.34) 7,256 16.078.569.88
TransAlta Renewables Inc.RNW-TUtilities (9.7) 4,993 24.4718.1518.75
CAE Inc.CAE-TIndustrials (9.53) 9,998 42.4327.7231.91
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc.RBA-TIndustrials (10.7) 8,659 97.4064.7177.46
Parkland Corp.PKI-TEnergy (11.0) 5,351 45.1032.7834.77
Quebecor Inc.QBR-B-TComm. Services (8.61) 6,747 36.8227.5028.94
OceanaGold Corp.OGC-TMaterials (10.6) 1,542 2.851.742.20
Stella-Jones Inc.SJ-TMaterials (12.1) 2,599 54.0938.5840.01
SSR Mining Inc.SSRM-TMaterials (11.3) 4,739 27.7917.2922.39
Alamos Gold Inc.AGI-TMaterials (11.4) 3,798 12.638.609.73
Sandstorm Gold Ltd.SSL-TMaterials (13.9) 1,523 11.346.867.85
Methanex Corp.MX-TMaterials (13.7) 3,837 65.2237.8550.04
NFI Group Inc.NFI-TIndustrials (12.9) 1,551 32.7418.4120.26
Barrick Gold Corp.ABX-TMaterials (13.9) 42,685 31.8522.3024.05
IAMGOLD Corp.IMG-TMaterials (15.6) 1,908 5.042.753.94
Dundee Precious Metals Inc.DPM-TMaterials (12.8) 1,464 9.956.997.82
Northland Power Inc.NPI-TUtilities (14.5) 8,566 51.4536.0737.95
LifeWorks Inc.LWRK-TIndustrials (15.7) 1,767 37.5624.2025.53
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd.BDGI-TIndustrials (15.1) 1,084 46.5828.8931.79
Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.BEP-UN-TUtilities (15.0) 21,169 63.3941.8845.31
Endeavour Silver Corp.EDR-TMaterials (16.8) 912 9.324.775.35
First Majestic Silver Corp.FR-TMaterials (17.5) 3,611 30.7512.7414.07
Saputo Inc.SAP-TConsumer Staples (18.3) 11,852 42.4227.5428.50
Enghouse Systems Ltd.ENGH-TIT (18.7) 2,711 66.6643.3148.43
Kinross Gold Corp.K-TMaterials (19.9) 9,177 10.376.357.34
Martinrea International Inc.MRE-TCons. Discretionary (21.3) 924 16.279.5911.50
Cargojet Inc.CJT-TIndustrials (22.0) 2,864 225.31159.74166.57
Seabridge Gold Inc.SEA-TMaterials (22.0) 1,636 29.0018.9520.90
Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd.AEM-TMaterials (22.8) 16,432 98.0660.1867.25
MAG Silver Corp.MAG-TMaterials (23.9) 1,929 31.2117.8819.83
Yamana Gold Inc.YRI-TMaterials (24.8) 5,137 7.854.785.32
Boralex Inc.BLX-TUtilities (25.3) 3,532 56.7032.9434.68
Pan American Silver Corp.PAAS-TMaterials (27.3) 6,711 50.7027.6531.56
B2Gold Corp.BTO-TMaterials (27.3) 5,236 7.674.214.98
Eldorado Gold Corp.ELD-TMaterials (29.7) 2,180 18.439.5211.86
SilverCrest Metals Inc.SIL-TMaterials (29.5) 1,451 16.378.3010.00
The Lion Electric CompanyLEV-TIndustrials (29.7) 2,372 35.2511.3112.50
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.INE-TUtilities (29.6) 3,565 32.4817.5718.60
NovaGold Resources Inc.NG-TMaterials (29.6) 2,847 13.338.218.67
New Gold Inc.NGD-TMaterials (32.5) 1,321 3.051.291.89
Torex Gold Resources Inc.TXG-TMaterials (31.1) 1,125 20.9511.7913.15
Centerra Gold Inc.CG-TMaterials (32.3) 2,895 16.008.219.75
Aurora Cannabis Inc.ACB-THealth Care (35.4) 1,396 24.106.946.85
Equinox Gold Corp.EQX-TMaterials (35.0) 2,538 14.337.538.56
WELL Health Technologies Corp.WELL-THealth Care (39.0) 1,055 9.844.644.91
Village Farms International, Inc.VFF-TConsumer Staples (37.0) 709 25.787.258.12
Lightspeed Commerce Inc.LSPD-TIT (43.1) 7,945 165.8749.0051.08
Cronos Group Inc.CRON-THealth Care (43.7) 1,908 20.084.864.98
Silvercorp Metals Inc.SVM-TMaterials (44.1) 844 10.934.314.73
Ballard Power Systems Inc.BLDP-TIndustrials (46.6) 4,801 53.9015.0315.89
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.FVI-TMaterials (52.8) 1,452 12.613.774.94
Canopy Growth Corp.WEED-THealth Care (64.8) 4,484 71.6011.0411.04
TELUS International (Cda) Inc.TIXT-TITn/a 11,271 51.0334.4241.84
Tilray, Inc.TLRY-THealth Care n/a 4,418 29.468.918.90

Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence

