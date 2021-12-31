Canada’s benchmark stock index posted a 21.7 per cent return in 2021, a rally made all the more remarkable given it was its second straight year of double-digit gains amid the worst global pandemic in a century.

The Canadian index posted 62 new highs over the course of 2021, and surpassed the 20,000-point milestone for the first time in June.

A more than 50 per cent rally in the price of crude oil sparked a frenzy of buying in the Canadian oil patch, making several energy stocks among the best performers of the year. Long-suffering investors in Bombardier Inc. also found reward for their patience: The stock was one of the year’s best performers in the S&P/TSX Composite Index, which the stock rejoined in September.

On the flip side, cannabis investors exited 2021 with steep losses, as hopes faded of near-term federal legalization in the United States and the speedy generation of profits that would have helped justify their lofty valuations.

Here’s a look at how every stock in the TSX Composite made out during the year.