How investors can benefit from 'midyear mayhem' in commodity markets

How investors can benefit from ‘midyear mayhem’ in commodity markets

Scott Barlow Market Strategist
A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

Speeches by U.S. Federal Reserve members Tuesday indicated that the monetary punchbowl will not be as large as hoped. Markets reacted with petulance, selling stocks,

“St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard on Tuesday said he does not think the U.S. economic situation is dire enough to warrant cutting rates by a half-percentage point at its next meeting in July, even though he pushed to lower rates last week. “Just sitting here today, I think 50 basis points would be overdone,” Bullard said in an interview with Bloomberg Television.”

“Fed pushes back on aggressive U.S. rate cut views” – Reuters

***

Citi strategist Edward Morse noted “mid-year madness” in commodity markets,

“Recent darlings iron ore and grains will likely see their sharp returns fading into 2020, while crude oil and copper will likely move from the losing to the winning columns and gold and platinum continue to hold pole positions … with this week’s G-20 meeting and Citi’s view of at least a truce and a handshake between the leaders of the two largest national economies on the horizon, along with expectations of new stimuli from China’s Politburo meeting next month, we are bullish copper … Inventories look finally to be falling briskly, OPEC+ is keeping production cuts in place perhaps into 2020, and geopolitical risk is high – any American accidental loss of life in an accident-prone Middle East could on its own result in a $10 price spike on anticipation of military conflict rising and disrupting flows.’

“@SBarlow_ROB C: How to benefit from 'midyear mayhem' in commodities” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Also from Citi, Tony Larkin warns that rate cuts are not a panacea,

“Central Bank stimulus is no Panacea. Rate cuts/QE, assuming timed correctly and sufficiently outsized, would seek to avoid a deep recession and underpin economic growth (hopefully without an inflation shock) So, we are off to the races! We advise taking a step back and asking why CB intervention is required? Because all is not well. And it is not just the deepening negative impact of trade wars, many economies were already struggling to grow. Moreover, ‘kicking the can down the road’ and extending the cycle has the risk of creating bubbles and that suggests greater pain later.’

“@SBarlow_ROB C: rate cuts no panacea” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Goldman Sachs estimates that markets have priced in a 20-per -ent probability that upcoming trade talks between the U.S. and China will provide a significant resolution to the ongoing dispute.

According to the Financial Times, China might be more motivated as exporting firms warn of financial pressure,

“More than a quarter of [Chinese exporting] firms now believe that the trade war is a permanent fixture of relations with the US, and not just a passing feature of the Trump administration … our latest survey suggests the trade war is increasingly painful for exporters, with 37 per cent of the 200 companies polled in June saying it was having some or a very negative impact on their business. “

“China exporters warn of slowdown in trade war's shadow” – Financial Times (paywall)

“Trump’s Trade War With China Is Already Changing the World” – The Atlantic

***

Tweet of the Day:

Diversion: “Unprecedented intervention-based experiment suggests that internet use doesn’t change brain structure after all” – PsyArXiv

