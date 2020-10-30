How investors can keep their cool amid the U.S. election chaos

No matter what happens in the U.S. election on Tuesday, investors – already rattled by a brutal week in the market – should brace for months of uncertainty ahead.
Blame it on the quirks of a U.S. Constitution written in horse-and-buggy days. Even in its amended form, the document still mandates an extended wait between the presidential election on Nov. 3 and the inauguration of the president on Jan. 20.
If Democratic challenger Joe Biden wins, as nearly all pollsters now predict, he will have to stew for 11 weeks before getting down to work. At a time when the coronavirus is rampaging and the U.S. economic recovery is slowing, the delay opens up the possibility of the situation deteriorating significantly by the time he steps into office.
And if Donald Trump manages to pull out yet another surprise victory? That would provide more continuity. However, it could be just as baffling an outcome for anyone trying to figure out what comes next.
Mr. Trump’s policy-making is not noted for its predictability, and his relations with Congress could hit new lows if Democrats win control of the Senate and maintain control of the House of Representatives, as many polls suggest they will.
In the worst case of all, the outcome of the presidential election could wind up in court, with armies of lawyers dissecting the details of ballot counts and arguing over who has the right to each state’s electoral votes. Markets, already reeling as the virus surges, would be unlikely to react well to this supersized chaos. The S&P 500 just wrapped up its worst week since March, declining 5.6 per cent on election jitters and concerns that further steps to slow the disease’s spread could add to the economy’s troubles.
Given all the disparate political scenarios, one conclusion seems clear: Investors should sit tight until the fog clears. While analysts have produced endless reports detailing the potential impacts of this policy or that policy on individual sectors, the unknown factors still far outweigh the known ones.
“Stay the course and keep a balanced portfolio,” advises Jonathan Lemco, senior investment strategist at Vanguard Group. “No one is smart enough to know exactly how a presidential election will play out or how it will affect the market.”
Anyone tempted to make big bets on next week’s vote should remember the market’s wild mood swings on election night 2016 when futures markets initially plunged on Mr. Trump’s victory, only to reverse course within hours and shoot higher.
Investors might also want to remember Mr. Trump’s early vow to pour money into infrastructure – a vow that seemed to bode well for materials suppliers and engineering companies. Four years later, markets are still waiting for the promised infrastructure boom.
All of this demonstrates a key truth: Nobody knows anything when it comes to forecasting how election results will affect stock prices.
Presidential elections, in particular, are “so broad, so diverse, with so many competing interests and agendas” that they defy easy categorization, Mr. Lemco says.
The major challenge for many investors will be keeping their cool during and after the election. Here are three thoughts that may help put things in perspective:
It’s the virus, silly: Ballot results have little to say about today’s most pressing economic question: When will an effective COVID-19 vaccine be widely available?
Until a vaccine arrives, economic forecasts remain an exercise in speculative fiction. Most developed countries, including the United States and Canada, have enjoyed spectacular rebounds off their lockdown lows of a few months ago. However, they are still well below their prepandemic heights despite massive government stimulus.
What is worrying is that the pace of the global recovery is slowing. “The euro-area recovery is losing momentum more rapidly than expected,” Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank, warned this week. Meanwhile, in the United States, “economic momentum is fading in the fourth quarter,” according to Jim O’Sullivan, chief U.S. macro strategist for TD Securities.
Recoveries will remain in jeopardy so long as the threat of the virus still hangs over restaurants, bars, hotels, retailers and airlines. So fret about the election results, if you will. But keep in mind that what is happening in labs and clinics is ultimately more important for the recovery than what is taking place in legislatures.
No revolution here: The Biden vs. Trump marquee match is drawing attention away from important contests on the rest of the electoral wrestling card. Which party controls the Senate will go a long way to determining which measures get enacted.
“A Biden win without a Democratic Senate would bring legislative gridlock,” writes Preston Caldwell, senior analyst at Morningstar. In a report Friday, he argued Democrats need to win big in the Senate to make meaningful changes.
“Biden’s platform proposes trillions of dollars in new spending on clean energy, infrastructure, health care, education and other areas,” Mr. Caldwell says. “However, the degree to which these plans can be implemented is highly contingent on the size of a future Senate Democratic majority, as a slim Democratic majority will struggle to coalesce around more sweeping changes.”
At the moment, Democrats hold 47 Senate seats compared with 53 for Republicans. With 35 seats up for re-election this year, Mr. Caldwell figures Democrats would have to make large gains, resulting in a five-seat, or greater, majority, to be able to implement their full agenda. More likely is a slimmer majority that would follow a more constrained, moderate path. That slashes the odds of any Biden revolution, at least in the short term.
Even in the event of a five-seat majority, Mr. Caldwell argues the impact of a new administration would be less than many people believe. While tax increases may reduce after-tax corporate earnings by 5 per cent to 10 per cent, “We don’t think the increase in taxes or spending will push the U.S. to unusually high levels by historical standards,” he says.
Markets adjust: So what is the bottom line for investors? A good starting point is to assume that investments will perform much the same no matter who is president.
Any impact on valuations from a Biden tax hike is likely to be small, according to Michael Kantrowitz at Cornerstone Macro. In a report this week, he concluded there is no evidence that changes in tax rates shift the stock market’s price-to-earnings ratio in any meaningful way. Furthermore, it is not clear where wary investors could flock for shelter given the low rates on bonds and other stock market alternatives.
A similar point emerges from a Vanguard Group analysis of 150 years of U.S. market history. It discovered no statistically significant difference between how balanced stock-and-bond portfolios performed under Republican presidents and how they performed under Democratic ones. Keep that in mind as you cheer (or boo) the election results.
