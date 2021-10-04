 Skip to main content
Inside the Market

How investors can position portfolios for slower growth and monetary tightening ahead

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

Morgan Stanley strategist Michael Wilson is predicting lower equity prices and has a strategy for investors to navigate upcoming weakness,

“The price action has lined up nicely with the fundamental backdrop. More specifically, cyclicals dominated growth stocks in the first quarter during the most accelerative phase of the early-cycle recovery. Large-cap quality leadership since March is signalling what we believe is about to happen – decelerating growth and tightening financial conditions … [China’s economic slowdown] means that the growth deceleration we (and the markets) were already expecting will likely be worse and is probably not fully priced in… [Fed] tapering is tightening for stocks even if it isn’t for the economy – the more important consideration for the Fed. In short, higher real rates should mean lower equity prices. Secondarily, they may also mean value over growth even as the overall equity market goes lower … Our strategy has been to favor a barbell of defensive quality sectors like healthcare and staples, together with financials. The defensive stocks should hold up better as earnings revisions start to come under pressure from decelerating growth and higher costs, while financials can benefit from the higher interest rate environment.”

“@SBarlow_ROB MS’s Wilson : “Large-cap quality leadership since March is signalling what we believe is about to happen – decelerating growth and tightening financial conditions " – (research excerpt) Twitter

Scotiabank’s portfolio strategy team have updated their data showing that the decline in the S&P/TSX Composite understates the carnage beneath the surface,

“The S&P 500 is now down 4.5% from its September 2, 2021 high and the TSX pullback is a tad milder at -3.6%. While indices remain well behaved, we see much more damage beneath the surface, which could suggest that a lot of the bad news is already priced-in. If October is choppy as well, opportunities could surface. Canada: 142 stocks (61%) in the TSX are trading in correction territory, i.e., they’re down more than 10% from their 52-week high. Of those, 85 (36%) are in bear market territory (i.e., 20%+ off their highs). US: 314 stocks (62%) in the S&P 500 are trading in correction territory and 80 (16%) are in bear market territory "

Scotia sees the potential for buying opportunities if some of the weakest stocks continue lower in October.

“@SBarlow_ROB Scotia: “Much more damage beneath the [benchmark] surface” – (research excerpt) Twitter

BofA quantitative strategist Savita Subramanian updated her list of top stock picks for high quality and dividend growth. Snap-On was removed after an analyst downgrade and Cintas Corp. was added. The list as a whole has underperformed the S&P 500 in 2021 but only by 1.1 per cent.

The list as it stands now is (alphabetically) C.H. Robinson, Cintas, Quest Diagnostics, Emerson, General Dynamics, Garmin, Johnson & Johnson, Norfolk Southern, Packaging Corp., Robert Half, Rockwell, Texas Instruments and Viacom CBS.

“@SBarlow_ROB BofA: High quality and dividend portfolio’ – (table) Twitter

" @SBarlow_ROB BofA: High quality /Dividend portfolio methodology " – (excerpt) Twitter

Diversion: “9 Horrifying Facts From the Facebook Whistleblower’s New 60 Minutes Interview” – Gizmodo

Tweet of the day:

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter.

