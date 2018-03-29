How not to get ripped off on GIC rates at banks

It’s a basic rule of investing that do-it-yourselfers get a better deal than people who buy through an adviser or sales person.

Still, it’s striking to see how people buying guaranteed investment certificates get abused when they do their transaction in a bank branch. Expect rates that are dramatically lower than the same bank is offering to clients who buy GICs though the in-house online brokerage.

One of the big banks has a posted rate of 1.5 per cent for a long-term, non-redeemable GIC on its website. A similar GIC from the same bank’s online brokerage is available with a yield of 2.6 per cent. Another bank offered a posted rate of 1.6 per cent for a five-year GIC in a branch, and 2.5 per cent for investors using its online broker.

In a branch, it might be possible to negotiate a better rate on a GIC if you do a lot of business with the bank. But even if we upgrade the yields on the branch-sold GICs mentioned earlier to 1.75 per cent and 2.1 per cent, respectively, we’re still well short of the yield on similar GICs sold online.

The problem with buying your GICs through an online broker is that you might be subject to account maintenance fees, inactivity or administrative fees if your balance is below $15,000 to $20,000 or so. So consider a few other options:

- A GIC broker: They can shop the market for the best mix of rates and terms to match your needs. GIC brokers have access to a variety of issuers, but they may not be able to sell you GICs with market-leading yields.

- Buy direct from alternative GIC issuers: Some of the highest rates are available from Oaken Financial, which deals directly with investors and not through brokers. Oaken’s five year rate in late March was 3.25 per cent. Oaken GICs are covered by Canada Deposit Insurance Corp. Tangerine, an online bank owned by Bank of Nova Scotia, offered 3 per cent on a five-year GIC in late March.

- Credit Unions and trust companies: These smaller players often top the banks on GIC rates. Example: Peoples Trust had a five-year GIC at 2.95 per cent in late March, while Meridian Credit Union offered 2.6 per cent.

Walking into a bank branch has to be the quickest and easiest way to buy a GIC. But it’s also the worst way if you care about maximizing your returns in this low-rate world we live in.

