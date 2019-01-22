 Skip to main content

Inside the Market How some U.S. equity ETF investors got clipped last year

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

How some U.S. equity ETF investors got clipped last year

Rob Carrick Personal Finance Columnist
For Subscribers
Comments

The book on protecting your returns from U.S. stocks against currency fluctuations is that a hands-off approach is best if you plan to stay invested for 10 or more years.

But as the past year has shown, the short-term differences between owning a hedged U.S. equity ETF and an unhedged fund can be large. The S&P 500 index had a weak year in 2018, losing 4.4 per cent on a total return basis. That’s by and large your result if you own an exchange-traded fund that tracks the S&P 500 and uses hedging to limit the impact of currency fluctuations on returns to investors.

An unhedged U.S. equity ETF, with returns translated into Canadian dollars, made 4.2 per cent last year. Quite the difference, right? A fairly good gain versus a fairly annoying loss. Tempted to base your hedging strategy for 2019 on what happened in 2018? Careful, now. In early 2019, the Canadian dollar has made up some ground on its U.S. counterpart. If this keeps up, hedged U.S. equity ETFs will outperform.

Story continues below advertisement

The past year highlights how there can be big gaps between the returns from hedged and unhedged U.S. equity funds in the short term. But what if you measure over a longer period – how significant a gap is there? The annualized 10-year return for the S&P in U.S. dollars to Dec. 31 was 13.1 per cent, while the Canadian-dollar return was 14.3 per cent. Over 20 years, the S&P 500 made 5.6 per cent in U.S. dollars and 5 per cent in Canadian dollars.

These numbers suggest the conventional thinking about hedging is correct – it doesn’t have a large impact on returns over 10 or more years. Hedging can have a big impact on shorter-term returns, but it’s not easy to correctly anticipate what the Canadian dollar will do. Guess wrong and you end up losing 4 per cent or so last year instead of making 4 per cent.

Investing with a time horizon of less than 10 years? The easiest solution for your U.S. equity ETFs is to divide your money evenly into hedged and unhedged U.S. funds. This will set your mind at ease. Regardless of what our dollar does, half your U.S. equity holding are positioned perfectly.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter