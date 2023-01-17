Credit market traders and many economists are becoming more convinced that the Bank of Canada will hike interest rates by a further 25 basis points later this month following inflation data this morning.

Markets are now pricing in a 76% probability of a 25 basis point hike by the central bank on Jan. 25, up from 71% odds prior to the 830 am ET inflation report from Statistics Canada. They now see only a 23% chance of the bank holding its overnight rate steady. The market has virtually priced out odds of a larger 50 basis point hike.

The market started assigning greater odds of a further rate hike this month after a blowout Canadian employment report on Jan. 6. Statistics Canada said a net 104,000 jobs were created in December, which far exceeded forecasts calling for a net gain of 8,000 jobs. Several economists also shifted their forecasts following that report, believing such a strong labour reading will give the Bank of Canada enough justification to tighten monetary policy further.

Inflation slowed to 6.3% in December from 6.8% in November, a notch lower than the 6.4% median forecast of analysts. Prices fell 0.6% from the previous month, again showing price pressures easing more than analysts’ forecast for a 0.5% decline.

Consumers paid 13.1% less at the pump in December compared with November, the largest monthly decline since April 2020. But food prices rose 11% on the year in December, down marginally from 11.4% in November.

The average of two of the central bank’s core measures of underlying inflation, CPI-median and CPI-trim, came in at 5.2% compared with 5.3% in November. Excluding food and energy, prices rose 5.3% in December versus 5.4% in November.

Here’s a snapshot of how economists are reacting:

Andrew Kelvin, chief Canada strategist at TD Securities

The fact that the core metrics are stable does speak to this idea that there’s still an economy in excess demand, that underlying inflationary pressures are pervasive. With that in mind, I think it argues for the Bank of Canada lifting rates later this month, rather than arguing for them to stay on hold.

Stephen Brown, senior Canada economist, Capital Economics

Although the annual rates of core inflation remain elevated, the three-month annualised rates of CPI-trim and CPI-median dropped back to 2.5% in December. Elevated inflation expectations mean that the Bank of Canada will probably still raise interest rates further next week, but the CPI data suggest that a smaller 25 basis point hike is the most likely outcome.

Benjamin Reitzes, managing director, Canadian rates & macro strategist, BMO Capital Markets

Headline inflation was soft, as widely expected, due to seasonality and a big drop in gasoline prices. Core inflation eased ever-so-slightly, but the slow pace of improvement will bring little comfort to policymakers. Underlying price pressures remain sticky for now. While the direction of inflation is at least mildly encouraging, there’s nothing in this report to keep the Bank of Canada from hiking rates another 25 bps at next week’s policy meeting.

Karyne Charbonneau, executive director, economics, at CIBC

The good news is that inflation is easing, and that will become more noticeable when the big monthly increases seen this past spring start to drop out of the annual calculation this year. Moreover, core inflation excluding mortgage costs is growing at a pace much closer to target. However, given the strong December job’s report and tightness in the labour market, that likely won’t be enough to deter the Bank of Canada from raising rates 25 bps one last time next week.

Matthieu Arseneau and Alexandra Ducharme, economists with National Bank Financial

This morning’s data does not change our view that the Bank of Canada should consider a pause following the extremely aggressive tightening orchestrated in 2022. The actions taken so far will continue to dampen economic activity in the quarters ahead and, consequently, inflationary pressures. GDP and labour market has remained healthy until the end of 2022, but the economic outlook is darkening if the Business Outlook Survey is any guide. No less than 30% of corporations are expecting a drop in their volume sales, a record high excluding recession.

Caution is also necessary given that recent developments are encouraging, suggesting further moderation in price pressures. Higher inventories compared to earlier during the pandemic, significantly lower transportation costs, sales price cuts by Chinese producers and the global economic slowdown suggest a lull on the goods side. According to Ivey PMI, a gauge for the manufacturing sector and upstream inflation pressures, suppliers’ delivery time and prices all suggest significant improvement in the global supply chain corroborated by the Business Outlook Survey published yesterday. For services, the return to normal inflation levels may take a bit longer, but there is reason to believe that labour market will loosen up in a weak growth environment, contributing to a reduction in wage pressures.

More to come

With files from Reuters