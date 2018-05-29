How this underfollowed indicator guides global energy investors

It’s not entirely fair to say that futures markets are driving oil prices, but the shape of the futures curve is almost certainly the most underfollowed indicator for investors in global energy stocks. The recent weakness in the commodity’s price provides further evidence of the futures market’s predictive abilities.

The chart highlights that the crude price has been moving consistently in the inverse direction of the steepness of the yield curve (for reasons we’ll get to in a minute). The steepness of the futures curve is measured by subtracting the value of the one-month futures price from the 12-month futures price.

A rising blue line on the chart indicates an upward sloping futures curve (called contango) where the contract price of oil for delivery in 12 months is higher than the one-month price. With this curve pattern, producers are motivated to sell forward at the higher price, instead of delivering physical oil in the short term. Forward selling increases inventory levels – there is less immediate physical trade – and this puts downward pressure on the commodity price.

Story continues below advertisement

Since October, 2017, the 12-month futures price has been lower than the one-month price, forming a downward sloping futures curve (called backwardation) that is much more conducive to higher commodity prices. With the curve in backwardation, producers will sell more physical oil at the higher short-term price (relative to the 12-month price), depleting inventories and providing support for the spot price.

The West Texas intermediate (WTI) oil price has climbed 26 per cent since the futures curve went into backwardation for good on Oct. 24. Since February, 2016, when the futures curve began its transition from steep contango to backwardation, the oil price is up 131 per cent.

The futures curve began hinting that the crude price rally might slow in early February of this year. After two full years of moving steadily from contango to backwardation, the difference between the 12-month and one-month futures prices became range-bound near the negative US$5 level at that time – the momentum had stalled. The commodity price ignored the weakening trend for a while, before succumbing to selling pressure in mid-May.

Futures markets are not, of course, moving in isolation – they are driven by news flow. Recent reports that the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and Russia are satisfied with the current state of global oil inventories, and are set to increase production, are the reason for the change in trends.

In addition, Reuters is reporting that speculative investors are selling bullish futures investments on crude as the spot price declines.

OPEC and Russia have yet to officially announce production increases, so current markets reflect the careful parsing of official statements and rumours. When, or if, new policy is announced, the shape of the oil futures curve should give investors guidance as to the future course of crude prices.

Scott Barlow, Globe Investor’s in-house market strategist, writes exclusively for our subscribers at Inside the Market.



Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement