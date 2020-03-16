Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow
The monthly Research Investment Committee report from Bank of America was subtitled “How to invest when the world stops,” and offered eight bullet points to help assuage investor anxiety. All eight are posted online, I’ve listed the most relevant here,
“1. How have the coronavirus & oil shocks changed our outlook? We’re very cautious about growth & earnings. 2. Is this like 2008, and what are the biggest risks? No. The risks are worsening liquidity, credit contagion, layoffs and recession. 3. What can policymakers do to help? Only a large, coordinated fiscal stimulus package matters now. 4. Why stay invested? Not staying invested means missing most of the long-term market upside … 6. What is our asset allocation? We are bullish on equities, credit, and gold and neutral on government bonds. 7 … Buy quality companies in defensive sectors like staples and health care.”
“@SBarlow_ROB BoA: How to invest when the world stops” – (research excerpt) Twitter
***
Goldman Sachs U.S. equity strategist David Kostin warned of further equity market downside but also emphasized that the rebound will be sharp when the pandemic is behind us,
“This week, the longest bull market in history ended just days after its 11th anniversary. S&P 500 is now trading 20% below its high on February 19th. The coronavirus has created unprecedented financial and societal disruption. We have cut our EPS forecast twice in two weeks. Every investor asks “What is the floor for stocks?” Precision is difficult in a volatile market with daily price swings of +/-5% and a VIX level of 75. We use the Fed model, a Dividend Discount Model, and history as tools to triangulate a potential S&P 500 mid-year trough of 2000 (26% below current level and 41% below the all-time high). But event-driven bear markets are usually followed by sharp rebounds, and we still expect S&P 500 will end 2020 at 3200(+18%).”
“@SBarlow_ROB GS' Kostin: Further downside but rebound will be sharp” – (research excerpt) Twitter
***
The Financial Times reports that many economists believe a global recession has already begun. But it’s a different kind of recession – not a slowdown caused by excess financial activity or manufacturing capacity. It’s an unprecedented (for the modern economy) shock-caused stall in activity where drug and grocery store employees are among the few retail workers confident in making rent this month.
There are significant risks in global credit markets as Citi’s Matt King explained in a report published over the weekend,
“Credit and cashflow streams form long and tangled chains which are only as strong as their weakest link. It is fine to propose sick pay and a mortgage holiday – but what about those businesses and households which depended on earning rent? What about car leasing and credit card payments? What about the over-levered LBO which needs to pay its coupons? It is fine to provide cheap liquidity to banks, but how does that help bond funds? With so much credit provided outside the banking system, it is very difficult to implement a system-wide payments freeze which ensures all obligations are simply rolled over. The consequent tightening of conditions has a tendency to cascade through the rest of the system.”
“ @SBarlow_ROB Matt King: "credit and cashflow streams form long and tangled chains which are only as strong as their weakest link" – (research excerpt) Twitter
***
Also from Citi, equity strategist Tobias Levkovich recommends that investors pay close attention to the U.S. yield curve,
“@SBarlow_ROB Levkovich: "Investors interpret inverted curves as 15-18 month lead indicators for recessions, but a rapid spike in the spread is a better sign of immediate GDP declines"” – (research excerpt) Twitter
***
Tweet of the Day:
Stay at home as much as possible. Listen to the experts, ignore the morons (foreheads). We will get through this together. pic.twitter.com/FRg41QehuB— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 16, 2020
Diversion: “Here’s a list of promising drugs being tried on people infected with the coronavirus” – M.I.T. Technology Review