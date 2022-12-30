Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

BofA Securities U.S. quantitative strategist Alex Makedon suggested that investors protect their assets from an imminent downturn.

“Our US Regime Indicator edged lower in November (to 0.2 from 0.3,), still in Late Cycle but approaching Downturn. Performance of Value in Downturns has been mixed: while deep Value (such as Low Trailing P/E, Low Forward P/E, Low Price to Book) underperformed, cash producing companies (our High Free Cash Flow to Enterprise Value (FCF/EV) and Low Price / Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) factors) led the index. Our DDM [dividend discount model] Alpha factor also fared well. These factors have also tended to outperform in “Late Late Cycle” phases like we are in today. Other factor groups for Downturns include High Quality, Low Risk and Large Cap, which historically outperformed with 71% to 86% success rate and about 5ppt avg. alpha – though we see differences this cycle and expect small caps to outperform large.”

Citi analyst Xiangrong Yu detailed a Chinese economy that appears a long way from recovery. This has obvious ramifications for commodity prices as China is the primary source of demand for most resources.

“IP [industrial production] growth could moderate to 0% YoY in December — Industrial activity could have continued to trend down, given the shortage of labor force amid the surging Covid cases. That said, some sectors could continue to hold up … FAI [fixed asset investment] growth could further slow to 5%YoY Ytd — Amid the vacuum period of fiscal stimulus, the strong momentum of infra[structure] investment may have moderated … Contraction in retail sales could deepen to -12%YoY — The Covid cases surged after the release of new 10 measures on December 9, which may have hit people’s mobility and consumption heavily: The congestion delay index in top 100 cities declined by 12%YoY, and the daily subway ridership in tier 1 cities declined over 60%YoY”

