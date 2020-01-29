Five ways to spot a market bubble

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web
Financial media is dominated by the potential impact of coronavirus, as it should be. The problem from an investor perspective, however, is that no matter how many precedents, like SARS, are cited, the mid-term effects of the virus on markets are unknowable.
Investors should keep this in mind.
All that said, Citi strategist Anthony Yuen projected that the coronavirus might create a profitable mid-year entry point for oil producer stocks,
“The market seems to be pricing in weaker-than-expected global oil demand growth, despite the expected recovery in global trade compared with 2019. Citi’s base case, before accounting for the impact of the coronavirus, points to an annual global oil demand growth of 1.25-m b/d in 2020 … China accounts for 350-kb/d of real demand. .. demand in 2H’20 could rebound strongly as the Chinese government could stimulate the economy and the public unleashes pent-up demand if and when the outbreak subsides.”
"C: Look for 2H rebound in crude prices"
***
In a Monday research report, former chief quantitative strategist at Merrill Lynch Richard Bernstein highlighted the signs of an asset bubble,
“As we’ve highlighted in past Insights, there are five defining characteristics beyond speculation that are common to historical financial bubbles: 1. Increased use of leverage, 2. Increased liquidity, 3. Democratization of the market, 4. Record new issues, 5. Record turnover. These characteristics seem to be spreading in several markets these days. The technology sector, venture capital, private equity, and distressed debt all show several of these characteristics. ”
Mr. Bernstein emphasizes private equity as the area where most of these danger signs are present. There is one sentence, however, that reminded me very much of the GTA housing market – it seems like everybody I talk to in public is thinking about buying a rental property,
“The birth of the online day-trader during the tech bubble and people flipping condos and leaving good jobs to become real estate agents during the housing bubble are two examples [of democratization of an asset bubble]. ”
The full report is available on the RB Advisors website.
“ If it quacks like a bubble…” – RB Advisors
***
BofA Securities (formerly Merrill Lynch) published a gigantic primer of climate change and its projected effects on the global economy and asset markets. The subtitle “Climate Change: it’s not just our kids’ problem anymore” is clearly targeted at the older investors who currently hold most of the equity value (my emphasis),
“The social costs are high, with forecasts of 1.8bn people set to live in absolute water scarcity by 2025, 100mn pushed into poverty, and 800mn at risk from rising sea levels. And climate migration could reach 143mn from LatAm, Sub Sahara and South East Asia driven by extreme weather. The potential impact on the economy and markets could be significant: economic damage could equate to >3% of GDP loss every year by 2030, growing to US$69tn by 2100; c.5% of global equity stock market value (US$2.3tn) could be permanently wiped out by climate policy re-pricing, and the potential impact to corporate earnings could be extreme for certain sectors… The good news: we have economically viable, socially demanded and technologically proven solutions that could create a >US$2tn pa investment opportunity by 2025.”
The report is not available publicly and I can’t distribute it, but I will ask them politely to change that.
"BoA: "economic damage could equate to >3% of GDP loss every year by 2030, growing to US$69tn by 2100; c.5% of global equity stock market value (US$2.3tn) could be permanently wiped out by climate policy re-pricing""
***
Tweet of the day:
When Steve Jobs returned to Apple in 1997, it was valued at $3bn, less than one-tenth of Siemens, Europe’s largest industrial group then and now. Today, Apple is worth more than Germany’s 30 leading companies https://t.co/fITxtoz2Fu pic.twitter.com/aa9WJ3sJsx— Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) January 29, 2020