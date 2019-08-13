 Skip to main content

Inside the Market Hydro One’s shares are surging now that Doug Ford’s political meddling is over

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Hydro One’s shares are surging now that Doug Ford’s political meddling is over

David Berman Investment Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Hydro One Ltd. is on a tear and there is a good reason why: The Ontario government finally appears to have left the utility alone.

The shares have surged 24.6 per cent over the past 12 months (not including dividends), ploughing through recent market volatility.

The performance has easily beaten the broad S&P/TSX Composite Index, which is essentially flat over the same period. The shares have also beaten the Canadian utilities sector by 6.8 percentage points, suggesting that Hydro One’s outperformance is being driven by something other than falling interest rates and a rush into economically defensive sectors.

Story continues below advertisement

That other something is Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who has enormous influence over the utility given that the province owns a 47-per-cent stake.

Mr. Ford made Hydro One and its then-chief executive officer, Mayo Schmidt, a key issue during the provincial campaign last year, after he conflated high consumer electricity prices with the CEO’s pay.

The political meddling continued after Mr. Ford’s Progressive Conservative Party won the election in June, 2018. It sent Mr. Schmidt and the entire board of directors out the door in July and effectively scuttled Hydro One’s plans to expand into the United States with a deal for Avista Corp., which is based in Washington State.

The meddling weighed heavily on Hydro One’s stock, too. The shares – already struggling because of rising interest rates in 2018, which made slow-growing dividend stocks looks relatively less attractive next to bonds – hit a record low of $18.84 on July 27, 2018, two weeks after Mr. Schmidt announced his retirement.

Clearly, many investors (full disclosure, I’m among those owning shares) were concerned that Hydro One would remain hobbled by political risks. Analysts, who had been bullish on the stock in 2017, were far more cautious by mid-2018: Most “buy” recommendations vanished and target prices fell by nearly 20 per cent.

But the past several months have been blissfully quiet for investors. The Ontario government appears to have backed off from this particular file – mission accomplished, Mr. Ford? – and his silence is doing wonders for investor sentiment. The shares are now trading near two-year highs and are comfortably above their 2015 initial public offering price of $20.50.

Now, investors can look at Hydro One without being distracted by Mr. Ford and they should be able to recognize several reasons to stick with the stock.

Story continues below advertisement

Although Hydro One’s valuation is no longer pointing to a bargain, the stock is still attractive. The dividend, which has been rising at a slow-but-steady clip each year, yields 4.1 per cent. That’s more than the 3.1-per-cent dividend yield for the S&P/TSX and in line with the 4.3-per-cent yield for the utilities sector.

Based on its price-to-earnings ratio, the stock also looks reasonable: It trades at 16.2-times estimated 2019 earnings from CIBC World Markets, which is below the five-year average P/E of 17. And it’s hard to see much ebullience among analysts: There’s just one “buy” recommendation among the 13 analysts following the stock, according to Bloomberg. And the consensus target price of $23.80 implies no further gains in the share price. In other words, optimism hasn’t kicked in yet.

After its leadership upheaval last year, Hydro One has a new board and CEO and they won’t reveal their strategic direction until this fall. But new CEO Mark Poweska last week underscored a commitment to cutting costs, which has been a key reason to invest in the utility since its IPO.

Lastly, Hydro One is in the right place at the right time: Investors are renewing their interest in stable, dividend-generating companies now that bond yields are plunging and economic warning signs are flashing red. If the North American economy slips into a recession, Hydro One’s financial performance should hold up relatively well.

And the less investors hear from Mr. Ford, the better.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter