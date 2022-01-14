We have been following i-80 Gold Corp. for much of last year on the back of persistent insider buying. The company, which started trading last April, moved into gear in the fall when it announced an asset exchange agreement with Nevada Gold Mines. i-80 Gold now hopes it can build a minimum of four new mining operations in Nevada over the next three years. Over the past month alone, chief executive officer Ewan Downie has spent $289,485 buying shares in the public market. He now holds just over five million.

stock

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.

