 Skip to main content

Inside the Market If Canadian investors aren’t worried about the global economy, they should be

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices
Top Links

If Canadian investors aren’t worried about the global economy, they should be

Scott Barlow Market Strategist
For Subscribers
Comments

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

Global economic growth is the primary driver of equity returns for the outsized portion of the S&P/TSX Composite Index made up of energy and materials stocks. For today at least, this is not good news,

“China’s official factory gauge missed estimates with a reading of 50.2 and its exports sub-index slumped to the lowest reading since early 2016. In other data released Wednesday, Industrial output for September in South Korea and Japan came in below estimates, as did third quarter output in Taiwan.

Story continues below advertisement

With Euro-area economic data disappointing and emerging markets rattled by tumbling currencies and an exodus of capital, the world is increasingly looking to a turbocharged U.S. economy to drive global expansion alone. Yet the U.S. boom is also expected to moderate next year as the effect of tax cuts wane, and trade tariffs and a strong dollar drag on growth.”

The good news is that China has been attempting to stimulate growth with yet another credit creation binge and better results could be forthcoming.

“Weaker China Adds to Risks of a Synchronized Global Slowdown” – Bloomberg

“China factory growth weakest in over two years, slump in export orders deepens” – Reuters

“Are miners canaries in the coal mine for commodities?” – Financial Times (paywall)

“Commentary: As stocks' nine-year bull run fades, a bear market beckons” – Reuters

“Bull markets don’t last forever: Ten things that could foreshadow the end” – Barlow, Inside the Market (August 31, 2018, see chart #2)

Story continues below advertisement

***

More optimistically, U.S.-based money manager Pension Partners compellingly explained how market corrections are (usually) completely normal and historically, short-term returns in the 12 months after markets are as oversold as they are now are very positive,

“What happens after such oversold extremes are reached? Stocks tend to bounce, with above-average forward returns in most periods with a higher probability of a positive return than your typical trading day. Over the subsequent one-year period, stocks have gained an average of 22.7 per cent with positive returns 93 per cent of the time following extreme oversold readings versus a gain of 9.9 per cent and 84 per cent positive in other periods. Looking out five years into the future, stocks have posted positive returns 100 per cent of the time following such readings.”

“The 5 Kinds of Bounces” – Pension Partners

See also: “A Top or The Top?” – Batnick, Irrelevant Investor

***

Story continues below advertisement

Whenever I see a scare story about robots taking everyone’s job, I look to profit growth for sector-leading Japanese robotics company Fanuc. If robots were dominating the global economy Fanuc would be awash in cash but that’s not the case at all as a Wednesday Citi research report highlights,

“Following FY3/19 Q2 results and the cut to full-year guidance, we lower our forecasts but still expect Fanuc to beat its new full-year targets.”

“@SBarlow_ROB This report wouldn’t sound like this if robots were taking over the world” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Tweet of the Day: “@DKThomp That famous story of Orson Welles' radio adaptation of "War of the Worlds" creating a national panic about a Mars invasion? It's a myth.” – (link to full story) Twitter

Diversion: “Horrid ghosts of early modern England, part II: creeks, screeks and…bacon?” – Many Headed Monster

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Behind the Story
Inside the brutal transformation of Tim Hortons, with Marina Strauss and Dawn Calleja. November 14, Toronto ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Scotch Talk: Cannavision event

Complimentary to subscribers
Member Experience
Scotch Talk: Cannavision 3 weeks in and 3 years ahead
The latest developments in cannabis, with Globe reporter Mike Hager and his expert pannel. November 8, Vancouver BC

Complimentary to subscribers

Scotch Talk: Cannavision event

Complimentary to subscribers
Member Experience
State of the Arts Through Fresh Eyes
A conversation with the city's newest cultural leaders, hosted by Marsha Lederman. November 7, Vancouver

Complimentary to subscribers

Marsha Lederman

Complimentary to subscribers
GLOBE AND MAIL EVENT
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
The Globe and Mail and Scenic Luxury Cruises invite you on a luxurious and exclusive 11-day cruise from Paris to Normandy.
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
Member Experience
Scotch Talk: Cannavision 3 weeks in and 3 years ahead
The latest developments in cannabis, with Globe reporter Mike Hager and his expert pannel. November 8, Vancouver BC

Complimentary to subscribers

Marsha Lederman

Complimentary to subscribers