If Canadian investors aren’t worried about the global economy, they should be

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

Global economic growth is the primary driver of equity returns for the outsized portion of the S&P/TSX Composite Index made up of energy and materials stocks. For today at least, this is not good news,

“China’s official factory gauge missed estimates with a reading of 50.2 and its exports sub-index slumped to the lowest reading since early 2016. In other data released Wednesday, Industrial output for September in South Korea and Japan came in below estimates, as did third quarter output in Taiwan.

With Euro-area economic data disappointing and emerging markets rattled by tumbling currencies and an exodus of capital, the world is increasingly looking to a turbocharged U.S. economy to drive global expansion alone. Yet the U.S. boom is also expected to moderate next year as the effect of tax cuts wane, and trade tariffs and a strong dollar drag on growth.”

The good news is that China has been attempting to stimulate growth with yet another credit creation binge and better results could be forthcoming.

“Weaker China Adds to Risks of a Synchronized Global Slowdown” – Bloomberg

“China factory growth weakest in over two years, slump in export orders deepens” – Reuters

“Are miners canaries in the coal mine for commodities?” – Financial Times (paywall)

“Commentary: As stocks' nine-year bull run fades, a bear market beckons” – Reuters

“Bull markets don’t last forever: Ten things that could foreshadow the end” – Barlow, Inside the Market (August 31, 2018, see chart #2)

***

More optimistically, U.S.-based money manager Pension Partners compellingly explained how market corrections are (usually) completely normal and historically, short-term returns in the 12 months after markets are as oversold as they are now are very positive,

“What happens after such oversold extremes are reached? Stocks tend to bounce, with above-average forward returns in most periods with a higher probability of a positive return than your typical trading day. Over the subsequent one-year period, stocks have gained an average of 22.7 per cent with positive returns 93 per cent of the time following extreme oversold readings versus a gain of 9.9 per cent and 84 per cent positive in other periods. Looking out five years into the future, stocks have posted positive returns 100 per cent of the time following such readings.”

“The 5 Kinds of Bounces” – Pension Partners

See also: “A Top or The Top?” – Batnick, Irrelevant Investor

***

Whenever I see a scare story about robots taking everyone’s job, I look to profit growth for sector-leading Japanese robotics company Fanuc. If robots were dominating the global economy Fanuc would be awash in cash but that’s not the case at all as a Wednesday Citi research report highlights,

“Following FY3/19 Q2 results and the cut to full-year guidance, we lower our forecasts but still expect Fanuc to beat its new full-year targets.”

“@SBarlow_ROB This report wouldn’t sound like this if robots were taking over the world” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Tweet of the Day: “@DKThomp That famous story of Orson Welles' radio adaptation of "War of the Worlds" creating a national panic about a Mars invasion? It's a myth.” – (link to full story) Twitter

