‘If you are extremely nervous after the last two days, you’re probably taking too much risk’

Research and analysis roundup from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow
CBC is suggesting Canadians go clean out the grocery store before the coronavirus spreads, and there are reports that Wall Street traders are watching zombie movies for clues on how disease affects economic growth. Both are clear reflections of intensifying global fear of a pandemic.
Selling in equity markets intensified Tuesday after the U.S. Center for Disease Control warned the country to prepare for an outbreak,
“'We expect we will see community spread in this country,' meaning the virus circulating within local communities, said Dr. Messonnier. She added that the question isn’t if the virus will expand in the U.S., but when."
“CDC Warns It Expects Coronavirus to Spread in U.S.” – Wall Street Journal
Research firms are all publishing reports attempting to forecast the negative effects of a growing epidemic, but the wide range of estimates suggests that everybody – including experts in the field - are just guessing.
For investors, the best advice I’ve see comes from the Irrelevant Investor and Humble Dollar sites.
Irrelevant Investor:
“For the 18th time since the stock market bottomed in 2009, the S&P 500 is more than 5% off its high… Every time we experience one of these pullbacks, things get noisy on social media, in the news papers, on TV, blogs, radio, everywhere. Why does this always happen, who cares about a 5% pullback? … The more you risk, the more you make, and the more you make, the more you have to be willing to lose. There is an amount of pain that you must be willing to bear per unit of risk… If you are feeling extremely nervous after the last two days, you’re probably taking too much risk. If you weren’t feeling anything, you can probably afford to take more of it.”
Humble Dollar:
“Trust me: No matter how much you fret over [coronavirus] issues, you will not come up with answers that will help you make more sensible investment decisions. So what should you do? … First, if history teaches us anything, it’s that great investment gains go to those who are diversified, optimistic and patient… the only folks who should feel any pressure to sell are those who have money in the stock market that they’ll need to spend in the next five years …
“Is The Stock Market Going to Crash?” – Irrelevant Investor
“Stand Your Ground’ – Humble Dollar
“@SBarlow_ROB CM: "overall conclusion [of the study of 1918] was that a quick but tragic wave of deaths doesn’t necessary add up to as big an economic shock as some might fear" – (research excerpt) Twitter
Maclean’s helpfully points out that the TSX is “the worst stock market in the world,”
“If you were unlucky enough to buy into the stock market at the peak in 2008, just before the financial crisis hit full force, your gains (excluding dividends) wouldn’t buy you much more than two loaves of price-fixed bread at Loblaws and a bag of President’s Choice sour grapes…. Canada’s market is not only bad; it’s the absolute worst performing market in the world. Okay, we’re leaving Venezuela off the list, but among the 106 global markets tracked by Bloomberg, we are number 105.’
The column blames the energy sector for the majority of the underperformance but energy could, of couse, stage a multi-year rally and change the perspective.
“Canada’s stock market is the worst in the world” – Macleans
“US energy stocks are now underperforming those in the S&P 500 by the biggest margin since the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor” – Financial Times (paywall)
