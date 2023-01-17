If you depend on RRIF payments for a significant part of your income, you could be in for a financial shock this year. Income from your Registered Retirement Income Fund may be about to decline by hundreds or even thousands of dollars just at a time when inflation is driving up the cost of everything from food to mortgage payments.

The culprit? Last year’s stock market woes, which hit interest-sensitive securities like banks, REITs, and utilities especially hard.

These are the mainstays of many RRIF portfolios. Add to that the worst performance by bonds in 40 years and you have a toxic mix. The result was a big hit to the value of many RRIF accounts.

Those losers should recover over the next couple of years, but in the meantime they’ll create a cash flow problem. Here’s why.

The amount of the annual minimum withdrawal from a RRIF is based on two factors. The first is the plan’s value at the start of the year. The second is your age on Jan. 1, which determines the minimum withdrawal percentage rate.

Let’s work through the math. We’ll assume the account holder was a retired nurse who was age 75 on Jan. 1, 2022, and had RRIF assets totaling $500,000.

The minimum annual withdrawal rate at 75 is 5.82 per cent. That means she was required to withdraw $29,100 last year. In a normal year, her investments probably would have returned more than she withdrew, but 2022 was anything but normal.

Instead, her portfolio lost 10 per cent of its original value during the year - a decline of $50,000. Add to that the money she withdrew, and she finished the year with a RRIF that was worth $420,900. That’s the amount upon which the minimum withdrawal for 2023 is calculated.

She’s now 76, so her minimum this year is 5.98 per cent. That works out to about $25,170. Her RRIF income has dropped by $3,930!

Of course, she could make up the difference by taking more than the minimum. But that would deplete the value of the RRIF and exacerbate the problem in the years to come.

This leaves RRIF investors in a bind. My advice is to stay with minimum withdrawals if possible. Don’t make the situation worse by taking extra money. Budget for the reduced withdrawal and hope that we’ll see a recovery this year that will generate gains for your interest-sensitive stocks and bonds. That would boost your year-end 2023 balance and lead to an increase in the 2024 minimum.

Gordon Pape is editor and publisher of the Internet Wealth Builder and Income Investor newsletters.

