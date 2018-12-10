The stock market boom no one loved has become the bust no one understands

The boom no one loved has become the bust no one understands.

From 2009 to September, 2018, Wall Street climbed higher and higher, despite armies of doubters who warned that higher share prices were just the flip side of the ultra-low interest rates that went along with a slow-growth economy.

Now, the narrative has flipped. Despite an apparently healthy economy, stocks have turned nasty and volatile.

Why? Reasons, my friend. Reasons.

Those reasons include rising interest rates, slowing growth, flattening yield curves and increasing trade tensions. Which one matters most? Maybe they all do or maybe none of them does. Nobody is quite sure. As the investment periodical Barron’s noted in a headline on the weekend, “Dow drops 4.5 per cent as the market panics over everything.”

One thing that is certain is that supposed havens are turning out to be more treacherous than many believed. To see a fine example of those unexpected risks in action, consider the S&P 500 Small Cap 600 Index.

This benchmark tracks smaller companies in the United States, and was touted early this year as a refuge from trade tensions. The theory was that tinier, domestically focused companies were insulated from international tiffs in a way their larger counterparts weren’t.

Up until early September, the theory worked beautifully. The small-cap index soared. Since then, it has swooned, losing about 18 per cent of its value.

The loss has come during a time of rising trade tensions, so perhaps the recent market decline isn’t really about the spat between the United States and China at all. Maybe it’s about flattening yield curves.

Those curves measure the difference between shorter-term and longer-term interest rates on government bonds. In the U.S., an inverted yield curve, in which shorter-term interest rates move above longer-term rates, has historically been a strong indicator that a recession is coming.

Traders have been watching the yield curve with growing concern in recent months. It has been flattening and one small portion of it inverted briefly last week. This may signal trouble ahead for the engine of the global economy.

It would be wise to put such signals in context, however. Recent U.S. data on purchasing and unemployment have been robust. The New York Fed’s Recession Probability Index, which uses the slope of the yield curve to gauge the risk of a downturn, pegs the odds of a recession in the next 12 months at only 15.8 per cent.

Aswath Damodaran, a professor of finance at New York University, wrote that he sees the flattening of the yield curve as more good news than bad, “an indication that we are coming out of the low growth mindset of the post-2008 crisis years” and that the U.S. Federal Reserve is willing to hike short-term rates.

“However, I also think that the stalling of the U.S. Treasury bond rate at 3 per cent or less is sobering, a warning that investors are scaling back growth expectations for both the global and U.S. economies,” he added.

Investors appear to be readjusting their hopes in light of several realities. On the political front, there are a host of conflicts to worry about – Brexit, French riots, Italian budgets and Donald Trump’s legal battles. On the economic front, forecasts for China, Europe and the United States are trending down.

The risk seems to be not so much an outright recession as the possibility that a toxic cocktail of politics and slowing growth could impede earnings. Since the financial crisis, corporate profits have expanded and now occupy an unusually large portion of the U.S. economy.

One measure of that is the cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings ratio, or CAPE, which gauges how share prices compare with the average real earnings of companies over the past decade. CAPE indicates that U.S. stocks are now at their richest valuations since the dot-com bubble.

This may be reason for worry. However, CAPE readings have been elevated for years and no one has paid them much attention. Why are investors now so pessimistic? That is the part of this market turmoil that remains a mystery.