Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

BMO economist Robert Kavcic describes why it makes no sense to buy an income property in the current environment,

“Investors are almost completely absent from the Canadian housing market, especially in Toronto (maybe not so in Calgary). No surprise there, because the economics just don’t make any sense right now. Consider that a new income property investor would be deeply cash-flow negative with 20% down at current prices and mortgage rates. While this was the case to a lesser extent before the tightening cycle as well, it was mitigated by the fact that ultra-low rates allowed a building of equity below the surface. Now, investors are largely cash-flow negative even on the interest portion of their payments. Unless, prices are rising at a brisk pace, which they are not (let alone falling), the case for investment doesn’t exist at this time. And there’s another thing: Investors can pick up better yield in dividend stocks/gov’t bonds, with better tax treatment/no risk, instant liquidity, and no trouble with the Landlord and Tenant Board. One implication is that new supply is stalling, because investors typically help pre-sell new developments and bring them to the construction phase.”

BofA Securities U.S. quantitative strategist Savita Subramanian notes that the S&P 500 is largely unchanged from 18 months ago and advocates cyclical sectors,

“Visibility on Fed policy, lower rates volatility, inflation cooling from 7% to 3%, and a pickup in GDP (+2.6% q/q SAAR vs. -1.6% in 1Q22) are all equity positive. And productivity gains (+3.7% YoY in 2Q) could at least partially offset higher borrowing costs … Based on the relationship between debt to equity and equity risk premia, certain sectors appear undervalued vs leverage ratios, and vice versa. Energy has the highest earnings yield of all industries, but a lower leverage ratio than that of the S&P 500. It is also the only sector where equities are pricing in more risk relative to credit than they have historically. On the flipside, Food Retailers, Capital Goods and Autos have elevated leverage ratios but trade at lower earnings yield than that of the S&P 500. We still prefer stocks to bonds, and within equities, we would avoid long-term growth stocks in favor of high free cash flow yielding cyclicals/beta. Real rates have risen, and real rates and equity risk premia tend to move in opposite directions. Higher real rates represent risk to longer duration stocks, all else equal. Lower equity risk premia represent a relative benefit to high beta, short- to medium-duration stocks. Our recommended overweighted sectors skew higher beta: Financials, Energy and Materials.”

RB Advisors published their annual Charts for the Beach report which included some inciteful observations,

“Are there really only seven growth stories in the entire world? We remain underweight the Magnificent 7 [Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia and Tesla] because we are not so bearish to believe that there are only 7 growth stories in the entire world. For example, Caterpillar’s earnings growth has been superior to Microsoft’s in nine of the last ten quarters… We continue to believe that long-term investment themes should focus on the combination of contracting globalization, the massive US trade deficit, and secular inflation, i.e., a focus on real productive assets. The market continues to agree with us. Small and Mid-Cap Capital Goods companies have outperformed the Ark Innovation Fund (ARKK) since the ARKK came public in 2014… Dr. Copper doesn’t appear to be agreeing with consensus, and now the Fed’s favorite measure of inflation expectations (the 5-Year 5-Year Implied Forward Inflation Expectations Rate) has jumped. It likely won’t take much higher inflation expectations for economists to remove their “inflation expectations are well-anchored” commentaries, which would certainly call into question the Goldilocks outcome”

Charts for the Beach – RB Advisors

