Income-seekers, this stock market correction’s for you

Rob CarrickPersonal Finance Columnist
For Subscribers
Comments

Income investors with cash on hand are big winners in a stock market decline like we’re seeing right now.

Concerns about economic weakness caused by the spread of coronavirus have whipped up speculation about interest rate cuts. As of March 2, the yield on a five-year Government of Canada bond was right around 1 per cent. Meanwhile, falling share prices have pushed up dividend yields on the common shares of blue chip companies.

Let’s look for stocks in the blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 index to keep an eye on as falling markets drive their dividend yields higher. We’ll screen for:

  • Stocks down more than 10 per cent for the final five trading days of February
  • Stocks with double-digit five-year dividend growth
  • Stocks with a yield higher than 3 per cent

The four stocks that came through this screen are:

  • Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC-T): The yield as of March 2 was 4.9 per cent. Five-year dividend growth clocks in at 11.9 per cent. Investors with a long memory will recall that Manulife cut its dividend in half in summer 2009, in the aftermath of the global financial crisis.
  • Enbridge Inc. (ENB-T): This stock had been on a roll since last fall, but the dividend yield is still unusually high at 6.5 per cent. Five-year dividend growth was 16.1 per cent.
  • Suncor Energy Inc. (SU-T): The yield at March 2 was 5 per cent, while the five-year dividend growth was 14.6 per cent. Impressive for a company in the hard-hit energy sector.
  • Canadian Tire Corp. (CTC.A-T): The yield from this retailing giant is in the 3.4-per-cent range, while five-year dividend growth comes in at a very strong 20.8 per cent.

If you’re looking at these and other dividend growth stocks in falling markets, make sure you have the right mindset. What you’re doing, first and foremost, is locking in an attractive dividend yield. Capital gains may come, too. In fact, strong dividend growth stocks tend to deliver steady gains over the years. But in the interim, you must prepare for further price declines. If this happens, you can console yourself with those quarterly dividend payments.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
