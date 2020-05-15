Industry players buying at Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. (Friday’s close $3.77) joined the INK Canadian Insider Index on May 15th. Based on a 2019 feasibility study, Orla’s Camino Rojo project in Mexico is expected to produce 97,000 ounces of gold annually plus silver over a 6.8-year mine life. It may be a small project, but the firm has big players behind it. Chief operating officer Andrew Cormier has 27 years of mining experience at firms such as Barrick Gold Corp. He bought 75,200 shares in April. Also buying that month was mining legend Pierre Lassonde (not on chart).
Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.
Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.
