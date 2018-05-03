Inflation concerns have brought real return bonds back from the dead

Renewed worries about inflation are reviving the fortunes of a one-time bond market darling that has faded into obscurity in recent years.

While the broad bond market has been on the defensive this year, real return bonds are looking strong. While there are good reasons not to add real return bonds to a portfolio, there’s no doubt that they’re enticing right now.

The FTSE TMX Canada Universe Bond Index produced a total return (bond price changes plus interest payments) of minus 0.9 per cent for the year through April 30. The FTSE TMX Canada Real Return Bond Index made 0.5 per cent. Supposedly a conservative way to get exposure to bonds, the FTSE TMX Canada Short Term Bond Index lost 0.8 per cent over the same period.

If you own real return bonds, the amount of your upfront investment and your interest payments is adjusted twice annually to account for changes in the inflation rate. In the days before the global financial crisis when inflation was somewhat of an issue, there was a lot of chatter about real return bonds being a way to protect your bond holdings from a rising cost of living. Dormant inflation in recent years helped kill interest in real return bonds, but so did the unruly behavior of these bonds.

In short, real return bonds can be a handful – double digit gains in some years, double-digit losses in others. The FTSE TMX real return bond index surged 13.2 per cent in 2014, but that followed a 13.1 per cent decline in 2013. Do you really want that kind of volatility from the bond side of your portfolio?

On top of that, real return bonds don’t like a falling rate environment nearly as much as other bonds. The FTSE TMX real return bond index gained a puny 0.4 per cent annually for the three years to April 30, while the broader universe bond index made 1.4 per cent annually. This is worth remembering if the economy stalls and rates start to head lower.

For now, rates in the bond market are trending higher in response to a concerns that inflation could make a comeback. That’s why real return bonds are stars in an otherwise dismal bond market these days.