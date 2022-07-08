Canadian energy insider sentiment is upbeat with the INK sector indicator at nearly 150 per cent, meaning there are about 1.5 stocks with key insider buying for every one with selling. Once the indicator peaks, we will have peak insider buying which would give us some confidence that energy stocks have found a support level. In the meantime, we see Cardinal Energy now intends to pay a 5-cent-per-share monthly dividend. During the sector pullback over the past month, director John Brussa spent $677,100 buying shares in the market.

stock

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.