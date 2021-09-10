Insider bets big on bitcoin mining as shorts get squeezed

On Aug. 10, we sent a short-squeeze setup alert to our members for Hut 8 Mining Corp. As it turns out, some short covering may have been behind the stock’s subsequent rally, which is up more than 60 per cent since our alert. After such a rally, we are on the lookout to see if company officers or directors are taking profits. In the case of Hut 8, we have seen just the opposite. On Sept. 2, director Jeremy Sewell acquired 184,977 common shares at $11.20.
Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.
Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.
