Insider buying as sales grow at Richards Packaging Income Fund

Heading into a period of heightened political and economic uncertainty, Richards Packaging Income Fund (Friday’s close $80.34) has caught our attention. The fund is up more than 350 per cent in the past five years on a price basis. A big chunk of recent gains came after the fund announced second-quarter results, which included sales jumping 41 per cent in the first six months of the year versus the same period in 2019. Meanwhile, in early September, two insiders bought a total of 1,536 trust units at an average price of $75.15.
Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.
Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.
