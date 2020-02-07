Insider buying at Alimentation Couche-Tard

Last quarter, gross margins at global convenience store and gas station operator Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. were supported by volatility in crude prices. The ability of the company to benefit from rocky crude prices may have helped push to stock up to new highs over the past two weeks. Meanwhile, an insider has bought around current levels. On Jan. 30, director Louis Tetu acquired 22,514 Category B Subordinate Voting Shares through the public market at $44.42. Generally, it is a positive sign to see insider buying near 52-week highs.
Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.
Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.