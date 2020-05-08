Insider buying at Russel Metals

As we move through the coronavirus pandemic, if government-led inflation emerges, some dividend payers may be better suited than others. INK Canadian Insider Index member Russel Metals Inc. (Friday’s close $14.84) could potentially thrive in an inflationary environment if it can piggyback on rising steel product prices. The stock has a juicy yield of about 10 per cent, and since March 1, five insiders have spent in total just less than $1.5-million buying stock in the public market. The biggest buyer was chief executive officer John Reid who bought 30,600 shares on March 16 between $14.10 and $14.51.
Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.
Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.
