Insider buying at VersaBank

For investors who have the risk tolerance for small-cap stocks, which in our view should outperform in an inflationary environment, branchless VersaBank (Friday’s close $6.60) is a name that consistently shows up high in our INK Edge rankings. As of April 30th, VersaBank had $2-billion in assets compared with $317-billion for National Bank, the smallest of the Canadian Big Six. Meanwhile, insider commitment at VersaBank remains strong. Over the past 90 days, chief executive David Taylor along with director Arthur Linton bought a total of 36,000 shares at an average price of $6.50.
Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.
Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.
