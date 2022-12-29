We have been following the battery metals space closely since the Biden administration rolled out the Inflation Reduction Act in the summer. Patriot Battery Metals PMET-X is a stock to watch. As we outlined here in early November, the company is working on its Corvette project in northern Quebec. The stock subsequently hit a high of $10.50 on December 8th. A director bought 3,000 shares at $6.45 after the stock fell following December 19th news that test work achieved 79 per cent recovery to produce 5.8 per cent Li2O spodumene concentrate.

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.

