Insider buying helps drive Power Financial into the INK Canadian Insider Index

Power Financial Corp. joined the 50-stock INK Canadian Insider Index on Friday with the semi-annual rebalancing. The bulk of Power Financial profits in 2018 came from the insurance area at 73 per cent, followed by 21 per cent from wealth management and 6 per cent from other businesses.
Relatively attractive valuations, such as a prospective dividend yield of about 5.6 per cent and strong price momentum, have helped the stock make it into the index.
Importantly, insider commitment is high with a director spending $100,015 buying shares in September.
Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.
Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.