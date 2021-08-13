Insider buys the Solaris Resources dip

Copper miner Solaris Resources Inc. is off its 52-week high of $15.20 set on Aug. 3. Nevertheless, the stock is still up more than 400 per cent over the past year. The recent modest dip was enough for at least one insider to buy. On Aug. 9, vice-president of investor relations Jacqueline Wagenaar bought 5,080 shares at an average price of $13.98. Earlier, from May 14 to July 6, six insiders acquired a total of 42,000 shares through options exercises and have not subsequently reported any selling (not shown on chart).
Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.
Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.
