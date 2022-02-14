Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are two stocks that have had buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Bonterra Resources Inc. (BTR-X)

Between Feb. 1-11, president, chief executive officer and director Marc-Andre Pelletier bought a total of 200,000 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $1.34, initiating a position in this specific account. The cost of this investment exceeded $268,000, not including trading fees.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX-T)

On Jan. 27 and 28, chair of the board of directors Ross Beaty bought a total of 265,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $7.25 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Kestrel Holdings Ltd.), lifting this specific account’s holdings to 1,579,751 shares. The cost of these purchases exceeded $1.9-million, not including trading fees.

On Feb. 11, the stock price soared 8 per cent on high volume with over 1.1 million shares traded.

Listed below are two securities that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

BCE Inc. (BCE-T)

On Feb. 7, president and chief executive officer of BCE and Bell Canada Mirko Bibic exercised his options, receiving 65,000 shares at a cost per share of $58.39, and sold 65,000 shares at a price per share of $67.44, after which this specific account held 11,070 shares. Net proceeds exceeded $588,000, excluding any associated transaction charges.

On Feb. 7, John Watson, group president – customer experience, exercised his options, receiving 109,650 shares at a cost per share of $56.62, and sold 109,650 shares at a price per share of $67.21 with 15,805 shares remaining in this particular account. Net proceeds totaled over $1.1-million, not including any associated transaction fees.

Metro Inc. (MRU-T)

Between Jan. 31-Feb. 3, chief financial officer François Thibault exercised his options, receiving a total of 45,200 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $37.77, and sold 45,200 shares at an average price per share of roughly $68.34, leaving 28,124 shares in this specific account. Net proceeds totaled over $1.38-million, excluding any associated transaction fees.

