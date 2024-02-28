Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below is a security that has had recent buying activity in the public market reported by an insider.

TFI International Inc. (TFII-T)

On Feb. 20, Sébastien Martel, who sits on the board of directors, bought 1,500 shares at a cost per share of $194.7093, increasing the holdings in this specific account to 3,500 shares. The cost of this purchase exceeded $292,000.

In 2023, Mr. Martel was appointed to TFI International’s board of directors. Mr. Martel is the chief financial officer at BRP Inc..

**

The following three stocks have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Cameco Corp. (CCO-T)

On Feb. 20, vice-president, sustainability and stakeholder relations Jonathan Huntington sold 12,333 shares at a price per share of $54.77, after which this specific account held 6,311 shares. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $675,000, excluding trading fees.

Intact Financial Corp. (IFC-T)

On Feb. 16, chief executive officer of Intact’s Global Specialty Lines Michael Miller divested 15,000 shares at a price per share of US$169.64, reducing the holdings in this specific account to 112,601 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled more than US$2.5 million, not including commission charges.

Previously, we reported that on Feb. 15, executive vice-president, chief risk and actuarial officer Benoit Morissette sold 7,000 shares at a price per share of $226.227, reducing the holdings in this particular account to 14,893 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled more than $1.5-million, excluding trading fees.

Earlier this month, the share price rallied to a record high.

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH-T)

On Feb. 16, vice-president and chief information officer Mike Cuddy exercised his options, receiving 15,800 shares at a cost per share of $36.65, and sold 15,800 shares at an average price per share of approximately $124.95, after which this specific account held 35,599 shares. Net proceeds totaled nearly $1.4 million, excluding any associated transaction fees.

Between Feb. 16 and Feb. 21, president of CIMCO Refrigeration David Malinauskas exercised his options, receiving a total of 10,000 shares at a cost per share of $72.95, and sold 10,000 shares at a price per share of $125.25 with 2,070 shares remaining in this particular account. Net proceeds totaled $523,000, not including any associated transaction charges.

