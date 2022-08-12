Although we hear chatter about a recession in the United States, INK has been reluctant to buy into that notion because of a positive bias in North American insider activity. For example, we see an upbeat situation at trucking and logistics firm Titanium Transportation Group Inc TTR-X, where second-quarter revenue was $136.2-million, up 35.1 per cent from Q2 2021. It also boosted 2022 revenue guidance to between $460-million to $480-million. Meanwhile, two insiders spent $254,950 acquiring shares through a combination of options and the public market in June.

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.

