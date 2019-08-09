Insiders are buying as Encana generates free cash flow in Q2

Eight Encana Corp. officers or directors bought $1.2-million worth of stock over the past six months, while one director sold $157,910 worth.
Almost $250,000 of that buying has been in August.
Chief executive officer Douglas Suttles bought 16,000 shares between August 1 and August 7.
In addition, director Fred Fowler bought 25,000 shares on August 7. On August 1, director Howard Mayson bought 5,000 shares. The August buying came after Encana reported generating free cash flow of US$127-million in the second quarter.
Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.
Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.