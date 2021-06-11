Insiders are buying as Kirkland Lake Gold rallies

A year ago, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. had a cloudy INK Edge outlook on the back of insider selling, placing it in the bottom 30 per cent of all stocks ranked. Meanwhile, investors were coming to grips with the company’s acquisition of Detour Gold. Investors now seem more comfortable with the company’s strategy. Since it reported first-quarter 2021 production results on April 9, the stock is up more than 10 per cent. Importantly, insiders are buying, and the stock’s outlook is mostly sunny, putting it in the top 30 per cent of all stocks ranked.
Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.
Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.
