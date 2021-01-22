Insiders are buying as VersaBank eyes the mortgage market

VersaBank has been using its technology to offer financing at the point-of-sale for big-ticket items, such as cars and home renovation items. Now, the branchless bank is testing its point-of-sale lending technology in the home and condo markets with its instant mortgage service. Over the past six months, insiders have been net buyers of $481,658 worth of stock in the public market. The biggest buyer was CEO David Taylor, who spent $311,533 buying 41,347 shares between the prices of $6.69 and $11.09.
Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.
Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.
