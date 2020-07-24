Insiders are buying at Anaconda Mining

Anaconda Mining, which has mining operations in the Baie Verte Mining District of Newfoundland, recently reaffirmed its 2020 production guidance of between 18,000 and 19,000 ounces of gold. Part of its growth strategy also includes the company’s high-grade Goldboro Gold project in Nova Scotia. Meanwhile, over the past 90 days, three insiders have reported buying a combined total of 200,000 shares either through the public market or option exercises. The most recent reported buying took place on July 9th when CEO Kevin Bullock bought 20,000 shares.
Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research, which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.
Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.
